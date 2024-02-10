10 Deals to Shop During the Cozy Earth Valentine’s Day Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Valentine’s Day is almost here, but there’s still a little time to find gifts for everyone on your list and yourself! Cozy Earth is a brand that focuses on creating eco-friendly and high-quality clothing and bath accessories that strive to make your life feel easier. Right now, the brand is having its Valentine’s Day sale that offers its customers 20-25% off sitewide!
From flowy dresses to breezy lounge pants, the Cozy Earth Valentine’s Day sale has something for everyone! Nevertheless, we rounded up 10 of the best deals to shop during the Cozy Earth Valentine’s Day sale — read on to see our picks!
Bamboo Jogger Pant
These jogger pants are cozy enough for home and comfy enough for the streets — was $165, now just $132!
Stretch-Knit Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set
Throw on this long sleeve bamboo pajama set for a breezy lounging option — was $195, now just $156!
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee
This lounge tee pairs perfectly with jeans or sweatpants — was $85, now just $38!
Bamboo Rib-Knit Boyfriend Sleep Dress
This sleep dress is perfect for sleeping — of course — and also works as a flouncy option to run errands in — was $150, now just $120!
Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pull On Capri
For those who prefer baggy pant options, these pull-on capris are roomy and breathable — was $160, now just $128!
Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Shorts
Jogger shorts are a closet essential because of how breezy they are and you’ll love these — was $85, now just $38!
Bamboo Waffle Knit Mid-Length Biker Shorts
Pop on these biker shorts for a minimal and flexible feel while completing your daily tasks — was $90, now just $72!
Coastal Comfort Wrap Dress
This wrap dress is comfortable and coordinates well with many shoes already in your closet — was $290, now just $131!
Bamboo Rib-Knit Lounge Pant
Get this rib-knit lounge pant and laze around the house effortlessly — was $160, now just $128!
Classic Beanie
Pop on this beanie and keep your head nice and toasty all winter long — was $65, now just $52!