10 Deals to Shop During the Cozy Earth Valentine’s Day Sale

By
Cozy Earth Valentine's Day Sale
Cozy Earth

Valentine’s Day is almost here, but there’s still a little time to find gifts for everyone on your list and yourself! Cozy Earth is a brand that focuses on creating eco-friendly and high-quality clothing and bath accessories that strive to make your life feel easier. Right now, the brand is having its Valentine’s Day sale that offers its customers 20-25% off sitewide!

From flowy dresses to breezy lounge pants, the Cozy Earth Valentine’s Day sale has something for everyone! Nevertheless, we rounded up 10 of the best deals to shop during the Cozy Earth Valentine’s Day sale — read on to see our picks!

Bamboo Jogger Pant

Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Pant
Cozy Earth

These jogger pants are cozy enough for home and comfy enough for the streets — was $165, now just $132!

See it!

Stretch-Knit Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth

Throw on this long sleeve bamboo pajama set for a breezy lounging option — was $195, now just $156!

See it!

Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee
Cozy Earth

This lounge tee pairs perfectly with jeans or sweatpants — was $85, now just $38!

See it!

Bamboo Rib-Knit Boyfriend Sleep Dress

Cozy Earth Bamboo Rib-Knit Boyfriend Sleep Dress
Cozy Earth

This sleep dress is perfect for sleeping — of course — and also works as a flouncy option to run errands in — was $150, now just $120!

See it!

Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pull On Capri

Cozy Earth Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pull On Capri
Cozy Earth

For those who prefer baggy pant options, these pull-on capris are roomy and breathable — was $160, now just $128!

See it!

Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Shorts

Cozy Earth Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Shorts
Cozy Earth

Jogger shorts are a closet essential because of how breezy they are and you’ll love these — was $85, now just $38!

See it!

Bamboo Waffle Knit Mid-Length Biker Shorts

Cozy Earth Bamboo Waffle Knit Mid-Length Biker Shorts
Cozy Earth

Pop on these biker shorts for a minimal and flexible feel while completing your daily tasks — was $90, now just $72!

See it!

Coastal Comfort Wrap Dress

Cozy Earth Coastal Comfort Wrap Dress
Cozy Earth

This wrap dress is comfortable and coordinates well with many shoes already in your closet — was $290, now just $131!

See it!

Bamboo Rib-Knit Lounge Pant

Cozy Earth Bamboo Rib-Knit Lounge Pant
Cozy Earth

Get this rib-knit lounge pant and laze around the house effortlessly — was $160, now just $128!

See it!

Classic Beanie

Cozy Earth Classic Beanie
Cozy Earth

Pop on this beanie and keep your head nice and toasty all winter long — was $65, now just $52!

See it!
