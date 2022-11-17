10 Holiday Soaps and Bath Products for Hosting and Gifting

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Deck the halls! We’re seriously getting into the holiday spirit and want every inch of our homes to be filled with festive cheer — which includes out bathrooms! In fact, we want all of the soaps and other bath products to be holiday-themed — so we set out to make it happen.

You can use these different items in your bathroom or anywhere else in your home, and they also make great holiday gifts. If you’re looking for some fun holiday bath items, we’ve got you covered — check them out below!

Two Sisters Christmas Bubble Bath Bomb

This bath bomb is specifically designed for children because of the toy that’s hidden inside! Once the bomb dissolves, a small holiday-themed toy will appear — adults will love it just as much as youngsters. This is an amazing stocking stuffer for all ages!

$9.00 See it

Greenwich Bay Trading Christmas Holiday Soap Sampler

We adore the different scents offered in this bar soap set, and love the themed packaging too! These soaps look incredibly elegant and you can display them in your bathroom or split them up and give them out as gifts.

$10.00 See it!

La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set

Hand creams are essential in the winter months, and this set includes a few scents. They may not be overtly holiday-themed, but the packaging itself makes Us think this is a fabulously festive gift idea.

$27.00 See it!

Hand in Hand Holiday Scented Hand Soap Combo Pack

Many liquid holiday soaps tend to be your typical peppermint variety, but these are a bit different. The scents include juniper berry and spiced plum, which are more unique — we can’t wait to try them out!

$23.00 See it!

Michel Design Works 3-PACK Holiday Foaming Soaps

The bottles and dispensers on these hand soaps are designed to create a foamy texture. The scents in the set include pumpkin spice and pine, which are classics for the holiday season.

$38.00 See it!

ILLUME® Winter of Wonder Assorted Candle Trio

Whether you want to light one of these candles in your bathroom or somewhere else in your home, they will fill any space with a warm and festive aroma. The three scents will immediately deliver big holiday energy.

$38.00 See it!

Boy Smells Holiday Votive Trio Candle Set

These votives are part of a limited-edition collection of festive fragrances. We love the simple design of the candles — it’s elegant and can fit into any decor theme.

$66.00 See it!

NEST New York Holiday Reed Diffuser

If you want an alternative to a candle, a diffuser like this one is an excellent replacement! The scent lasts for a long time, and you don’t have to worry about any fire hazards.

$58.00 See it!

Now Designs Set of 2 Second Spin Tannenbaum Recycled Cotton Blend Kitchen Towels

These may be classified as kitchen towels, but we think they can double as hand towels too! You can layer them over larger towels on a bath rack to provide a festive touch.

$10.00 See it!

First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Body Wash

Start your morning off right this holiday season with this body wash! It’s scented with peppermint — who doesn’t love the smell of candy canes in December?

$18.00 See it!

