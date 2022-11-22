11 Mattress Deals You Can Shop Before Black Friday — Up to 75% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday is made for scoring steals on big ticket items like TVs, other electronics or home furniture like mattresses. You can wind up saving a ridiculous amount of money on a mattress by waiting until this time of year to make your purchase — and the wait is officially over!

Best of all, we don’t have to sit around until Friday to get our hands on some amazing mattress deals. With that in mind, keep scrolling for the scoop — check out our favorite early Black Friday mattress deals below!

Modway Jenna 10” Queen Innerspring Mattress

This mattress features innersprings as the core layer, which are then topped with two layers of foam and a plush outer pillow top layer for a springy-but-soft feel. Shoppers say this mattress is unbelievably comfortable — especially considering how affordable it is!

Was $389 On Sale: $283 You Save 27% See it!

Lucid 10 Inch Memory Foam Plush

Anyone with sensitivity concerns, due to allergies or skin issues, can feel confident when picking up this mattress! It’s hypoallergenic and infused with bamboo charcoal, which can help with odor control. Meanwhile, the gel memory foam is ideal for hot sleepers.

Was $350 On Sale: $259 You Save 26% See it!

LINENSPA 12 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress

This mattress has over 130,000 reviews, making it one of the top sellers from our list! It’s this popular because of the affordable price tag, which now features an even deeper discount thanks to Black Friday.

Was $430 On Sale: $302 You Save 30% See it!

Nectar Queen Mattress 12 Inch

The quilted cover on the top of this mattress is made from moisture-wicking material and cooling gel memory foam. It targets hot sleepers, but every shopper can find comfort sleeping on it! The five different layers of foam give you a stable night’s sleep, and reviewers are absolutely obsessed.

Was $899 On Sale: $669 You Save 26% See it!

Sleep Innovations Marley 10 Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This is another mattress designed to help hot sleepers keep cool at night while they get their beauty rest! The type of memory foam used to create the mattress has ventilation, allowing for proper airflow and temperature regulation.

Was $330 On Sale: $235 You Save 29% See it!

Serta Perfect Sleeper Elkins II 11″ Plush Euro Top Mattress

This mattress combines innerspring coils and memory foam for pressure point relief. Plus, the cooling gel can keep you comfortable while sleeping. When it comes to proper back support, shoppers say that this mattress does the trick!

Was $1,169 On Sale: $699 You Save 40% See it!

Beautyrest BR800 12″ Medium Firm Mattress Set

If you’re into super thick mattresses, it doesn’t get much better than this one! It has everything you could want from a comfortable mattress — cooling capabilities, pressure relief and a stable feel, which we think is ideal for couples.

Was $1,559 On Sale: $690 You Save 56% See it!

iComfort by CF 2000 12.5 Hybrid Firm Mattress Set

If you’re willing a splurge on your next mattress, this one could be a great option for you! Shoppers say this one is absolutely worth it — noting its comfort level is unparalleled. Features include premium airflow, multiple layers of foam and a free box spring!

Was $2,299 On Sale: $2,099 You Save 9% See it!

Sealy Posturepedic Spring Bloom 12″ Medium Mattress Set

You’re not going to find a better discount on a quality mattress than this one right here! The feel is described as a happy medium between firm and plush, thanks to the amount of coils in the innerspring layer and foam layers sitting on the top.

Was $1,269 On Sale: $499 You Save 61% See it!

Dusk & Dawn 12″ Medium Plush Mattress

The deal on this mattress is another one you don’t want to miss, because you likely won’t see this low price again until Black Friday next year! Each layer has a different density level of foam which combine to make the mattress feel soft-yet-firm. The best back support around!

Was $1,060 On Sale: $679 You Save 36% See it!

Casper Original Foam 11″ Mattress

Casper was one of the first companies to popularize the mattress-in-a-box concept, and their OG product is still thriving to this day! Shoppers consistently give it glowing five-star reviews and argue it’s the best mattress they have owned to date.

Was $1,295 On Sale: $995 You Save 23% See it!

