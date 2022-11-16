15 of the Best Home Office Deals in Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Gearing up for Black Friday? We know we are. But we can’t handle the anticipation, especially when we’ve already decided what we want to buy. For many people this year, upgrading a home office is an absolute must. It’s time to finally swap the folding table for a desk and the dining chair for a real office chair!

So, how about we stop waiting? Wayfair’s Early Black Friday event is happening now, offering deals up to 80% off for a limited time. There are just days left, so let’s get into it. Shop our picks for the best deals on home office essentials below!

Desks

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Sitting for eight hours straight doesn’t feel good, but you probably don’t want to stand the whole time either. That’s why we love this Inbox Zero Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk. Change the height with the push of a button!

2. We Also Love: Need more space? Check out this Trent Austin Design Hovey L-Shape Executive Desk instead!

3. We Can’t Forget: If you plan on working from home for a long time, you can also invest in this Wade Logan Annaleia 4 Piece L-Shape Computer Desk Office Set with Hutch!

4. Bonus: Need to save space? Check out this Zipcode Design Leaning/Ladder Desk for a chic and compact solution!

5. Last but Not Least: If you love a rustic, farmhouse type of vibe, make sure you don’t miss out on this Sand & Stable Veda Desk!

Desk Chairs

6. Our Absolute Favorite: There are so many different types of office chairs — and they’re pretty much all in the Wayfair sale. But if we had to pick just one price-friendly and super comfortable option, we’d go with this Inbox Zero Jayetta Mesh Task Chair!

7. We Also Love: Love the leather look? You’ll feel like a total boss sitting in this The Twillery Co. Marisol High Back Ergonomic Executive Chair!

8. We Can’t Forget: You might not be able to sit in a gaming chair in a shared office, but at home, this Flash Furniture High Back Racing Style Ergonomic Gaming Chair can be your go-to seat!

9. Bonus: Or how about something cozy and fluffy? Why not? We adore this Mack & Milo Gottwald Faux Fur Task Chair!

10. Last but Not Least: Looking to spend under $50? Add this ultra-popular Hashtag Home Elkland Mesh Task Chair to your cart!

Filing Cabinets

11. Our Absolute Favorite: You don’t realize how badly you need a filing cabinet until you start working permanently from home. This is your chance to grab this perfect Concho 16” Wide 3-Drawer Mobile Vertical Filing Cabinet for over $500 off!

12. We Also Love: Oh, fancy! We adore the golden accents on this Mercer41 Dahle 15” Wide 2-Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet!

13. We Can’t Forget: The more drawers, the better? Check out this Naomi Home 16” Wide 5-Drawer Mobile Vertical Filing Cabinet!

14. Bonus: If you want a storage solution that doesn’t look like a filing cabinet, then let Us introduce you to this Red Barrel Studio 18.5” Wide Mobile Lateral Filing Cabinet!

15. Last but Not Least: Want space on top for a printer, perhaps? Add this Latitude Run Amanni 31.69” Wide 3-Drawer Mobile Lateral Filing Cabinet to your home office space!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!