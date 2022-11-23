11 Zara-Style Home Decor Pieces at Wayfair — Black Friday Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been upgrading our closets and tech game this Black Friday, so naturally, it’s time to spruce up our homes as well! Of course, we went to Wayfair for some of the best steals — but we’re in the market for a very specific type of style.

Inspired by the minimalist, boho-chic aesthetic of pieces we’ve seen at Zara Home, we searched for decor that evokes a super zen and calming atmosphere. We discovered a slew of fabulous finds in Wayfair’s Black Friday sale, and have the best of the best lined up for you below!

Kelly Clarkson Home Elle Wood Wall Mirror

What drew Us to this mirror is the frame surrounding it! It combines basic, smooth wood and wooden beads, which definitely exude a boho vibe and can add to your home decor scheme.

Was $243 On Sale: $187 You Save 23% See it!

CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan 3 Piece Star Wall Decor Set

These starburst wall art pieces are the definition of minimalist boho style! If there’s an awkward space on a wall which feels like it’s missing something, this set of three can be arranged in a number of ways to fill it beautifully.

Was $74 On Sale: $52 You Save 30% See it!

Design Toscano Celestial Harmony Sun & Moon Wall Décor

Shoppers love the “original” look of the classic sun and moon motif, and we’re just as enamored! It’s an easy way to fill up empty wall space — and who doesn’t adore astrological vibes?

Was $85 On Sale: $62 You Save 27% See it!

Greyleigh™ Navasota Decorative Agate Décor

This gorgeous piece features a slice of stone agate perched on a gold metal stand with distressed paint to evoke a vintage look. There are any number of places to add this accent piece to your home — especially on a bedside table or a desk!

Was $40 On Sale: $21 You Save 48% See it!

Sand & Stable™ Randel Handmade Metal Table Vase

These taller vases are made for larger greenery. The set comes with two vases you can use together in one corner of a room — or split up in a space like a hallway!

Was $86 On Sale: $54 You Save 37% See it!

Millwood Pines Bellicent Handmade Wood Decorative Bowl

You can display anything you want in this long wooden bowl — from fruits, to candles or even a floral centerpiece!

Was $52 On Sale: $36 You Save 31% See it!

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse® 3 Piece Wood Tabletop Candlestick Set

This distressed ivory paint finish on these wooden candle stands look so stylish. This set combines both modern and vintage elements for a show-stopping and subtle effect!

Was $64 On Sale: $33 You Save 48% See it!

Three Posts™ Rayburn Wood Gallery Picture Frame – Set of 10

There are many ways to arrange these 10 picture frames on a wall. You can also split them up throughout different areas of your space!

Was $105 On Sale: $79 You Save 25% See it!

Millwood Pines Luxury Rosemary and Mint Scented Designer Candle

The scent of this candle is absolutely ideal for the holiday season — we adore the rustic wooden holder which the wax is poured into!

Was $42 On Sale: $17 You Save 60% See it!

Willa Arlo™ Interiors Schlater Sand Hourglass

An hourglass is an incredibly trendy design piece, and this version is available in four stunning colors!

Was $40 On Sale: $34 You Save 15% See it!

Lark Manor™ Tiefort Square Pillow Cover & Insert

This ornate pillow is the perfect accent piece for any bedspread or couch, and we love that it actually comes with the pillow insert!

Was $43 On Sale: $34 You Save 21% See it!

