Top 5

Stories

Major Savings

13 Saks Friends & Family Sale Steals We’re Obsessed With — Up to $245 Off

By
Saks-Friends-Family-Sale-Deals
 Saks Fifth Avenue

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every major sale is cause for celebration, but the one happening at Saks Fifth Avenue right now is truly jaw-dropping! Their annual Friends & Family Sale has officially kicked off, and get this — you can score major savings on their latest arrivals. How incredible is that?

This is particularly incredible as when sales usually happen, it’s to sell off end-of-season stock. But how often do we see deals happening on some of the newest fashion for a season that’s just kicked off? It’s seriously rare! Shopping the sale couldn’t be easier — you don’t have to enter any special codes or sign up for e-mail newsletters. All of the discounts will automatically be applied to your cart while you’re checking out. Plus, if you want to splurge a little and pay over time, you can use Klarna and pay with interest-free installments!

This is your chance to snag some of the trendiest and chicest styles to rock this spring and summer. There are thousands of items to sift through, so to help you out, we rounded up the 13 deals we currently have our eye on. Scroll down to see how much you can save!

Kobi Halperin Jemma Midi-Dress
Kobi Halperin Jemma Midi-Dress Saks Fifth Avenue

Take $112 off the Kobi Halperin Jemma Midi-Dress!

Polo Ralph Lauren Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress
Polo Ralph Lauren Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress Saks Fifth Avenue

Take $75 off the Polo Ralph Lauren Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress!

Castañer Bromelia Canvas Wedge Sandals
Castañer Bromelia Canvas Wedge Sandals Saks Fifth Avenue

Take $53 off the Castañer Bromelia Canvas Wedge Sandals!

Versace Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Versace Gradient Aviator Sunglasses Saks Fifth Avenue

Take $73 off the Versace Gradient Aviator Sunglasses!

Wolford Jamaika String Bodysuit
Wolford Jamaika String Bodysuit Saks Fifth Avenue

Take up to $49 off the Wolford Jamaika String Bodysuit!

Majestic Filatures French Terry Cascade Biker Jacket
Majestic Filatures French Terry Cascade Biker Jacket Saks Fifth Avenue

Take $245 off the Majestic Filatures French Terry Cascade Biker Jacket!

nphilanthropy Scarlett Faux Leather Joggers
n:philanthropy Scarlett Faux Leather Joggers Saks Fifth Avenue

Take up to $155 off the n:philanthropy Scarlett Faux Leather Joggers!

Loeffler Randall Maisie Linen & Cotton Sport Sandals
Loeffler Randall Maisie Linen & Cotton Sport Sandals Saks Fifth Avenue

Take $49 off the Loeffler Randall Maisie Linen & Cotton Sport Sandals!

Ippolita Rock Candy® Clear Quartz & Sterling Silver Teardrop Earring
Ippolita Rock Candy® Clear Quartz & Sterling Silver Teardrop Earring Saks Fifth Avenue

Take $39 off the Ippolita Rock Candy® Clear Quartz & Sterling Silver Teardrop Earring!

Melissa Odabash Panarea Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit
Melissa Odabash Panarea Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit Saks Fifth Avenue

Take $63 off the Melissa Odabash Panarea Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit!

Hanky Panky 3-Pack Holiday Original Rise Thongs
Hanky Panky 3-Pack Holiday Original Rise Thongs Saks Fifth Avenue

Take $14 off the Hanky Panky 3-Pack Holiday Original Rise Thongs!

Rebecca Minkoff Edie Leather Wallet-On-Chain
Rebecca Minkoff Edie Leather Wallet-On-Chain Saks Fifth Avenue

Take $50 off the Rebecca Minkoff Edie Leather Wallet-On-Chain!

Think Royln The Junior Wingman Quilted Tote
Think Royln The Junior Wingman Quilted Tote Saks Fifth Avenue

Take $37 off the Think Royln The Junior Wingman Quilted Tote!

Feel-Good-Spring-Dresses

17 Feel-Good Spring Dresses You Can Start Wearing Now — Under $100

Read article

Want more? Check out all of the sales and deals happening at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!