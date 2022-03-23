13 Saks Friends & Family Sale Steals We’re Obsessed With — Up to $245 Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every major sale is cause for celebration, but the one happening at Saks Fifth Avenue right now is truly jaw-dropping! Their annual Friends & Family Sale has officially kicked off, and get this — you can score major savings on their latest arrivals. How incredible is that?

This is particularly incredible as when sales usually happen, it’s to sell off end-of-season stock. But how often do we see deals happening on some of the newest fashion for a season that’s just kicked off? It’s seriously rare! Shopping the sale couldn’t be easier — you don’t have to enter any special codes or sign up for e-mail newsletters. All of the discounts will automatically be applied to your cart while you’re checking out. Plus, if you want to splurge a little and pay over time, you can use Klarna and pay with interest-free installments!

This is your chance to snag some of the trendiest and chicest styles to rock this spring and summer. There are thousands of items to sift through, so to help you out, we rounded up the 13 deals we currently have our eye on. Scroll down to see how much you can save!

Take $112 off the Kobi Halperin Jemma Midi-Dress!

Take $75 off the Polo Ralph Lauren Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress!

Take $53 off the Castañer Bromelia Canvas Wedge Sandals!

Take $73 off the Versace Gradient Aviator Sunglasses!

Take up to $49 off the Wolford Jamaika String Bodysuit!

Take $245 off the Majestic Filatures French Terry Cascade Biker Jacket!

Take up to $155 off the n:philanthropy Scarlett Faux Leather Joggers!

Take $49 off the Loeffler Randall Maisie Linen & Cotton Sport Sandals!

Take $39 off the Ippolita Rock Candy® Clear Quartz & Sterling Silver Teardrop Earring!

Take $63 off the Melissa Odabash Panarea Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit!

Take $14 off the Hanky Panky 3-Pack Holiday Original Rise Thongs!

Take $50 off the Rebecca Minkoff Edie Leather Wallet-On-Chain!

Take $37 off the Think Royln The Junior Wingman Quilted Tote!

Want more? Check out all of the sales and deals happening at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

