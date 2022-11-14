13 Beautiful Thanksgiving Dinner Outfits on Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How are we seriously already mid-way through November? Time is flying by fast, and Thanksgiving is on the horizon — which means we have to start planning our look for the big dinner.

We don’t want to spend a ton of money on new clothing in the midst of holiday shopping, but luckily there are plenty of stylish steals available at Nordstrom. Check out our potential picks for Thanksgiving below!

Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: The colors throughout the dainty floral pattern on this dress scream autumn aesthetic! The design of the dress is also amazing — we can picture it looking flattering on virtually every body type, plus the strappy back lets you show off some skin.

Other dresses we’re loving:

If you’re looking to wear a longer dress that feels more elegant, this Halgoen shirtdress is fabulous — originally $99, now $45!

Get into a cozy mood for dinner with your family by rocking this Treasure & Bond ribbed dress — originally $75, now starting at $23!

For a sultrier look, this long-sleeve bodycon mini dress from WAYF can help you show off your curves — originally $79, now $30!

Sweaters and Blouses

Our Absolute Favorite: The sleeves on this sweater are the star of the show! We adore the voluminous balloon shape which makes the knit feel more special for dinner — while still remaining comfy and cozy.

Other tops we’re loving:

Pants and Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: These flared suit pants have a professional appearance — but they’re totally fashion-forward! With a sleeker top or bodysuit, they’re ideal for a fancy dinner, and you can also wear them to work with a button-down top or blouse.

Other bottoms we’re loving:

