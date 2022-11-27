Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Holiday Shopping

15 Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts for Women

By
Cyber-Monday-Amazon-Gifts-For-Women
 Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our holiday shopping lists are fairly extensive, so we want to get everyone crossed off without any form of stress — especially on our wallets!

amazon-cyber-weekend-deals

21 Amazon Cyber Weekend Deals That Might Be Even Better Than Black Friday

Read article

That’s why we’re taking advantage of Cyber Monday, and the steals we’ve found on incredible gift items are truly unbeatable. If you’re shopping for a mother, sister or any other woman in your life, she will surely be thrilled to receive any one of the gifts that we’ve picked out below. Read on to score these savings!

The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
Amazon

A blazer that’s slightly oversized and incredibly chic is an essential for any wardrobe — just look at this gem!

was $70On Sale: $49You Save 30%
See it!

Echo Show 8 HD Smart Display

Echo Show 8 HD Smart Display
Amazon

This display screen can make your life infinitely easier thanks to its multiple functions!

was $130On Sale: $70You Save 46%
See it!

Dekoresyon Satin Pillowcase

Dekoresyon Satin Pillowcase
Amazon

Pillowcases made from this satin material can help your hair appear less tangled or damaged, plus potentially make your skin clearer!

was $8On Sale: $6You Save 25%
See it!

Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine

Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine
Amazon

Make fresh juices every morning at home with this pro juicer!

was $70On Sale: $55You Save 21%
See it!

WAITIEE Wireless Charger

WAITIEE Wireless Charger
Amazon

This docking station can seamlessly charge all of your devices and keep them in the same spot!

was $35On Sale: $28You Save 20%
See it!

Bambüsi Premium Cheese Board and Knife Set

Bambüsi Premium Cheese Board and Knife Set
Amazon

Any host needs a board like this one to create the perfect charcuterie board!

was $80On Sale: $40You Save 50%
See it!

Olay Facial Cleansing Brush

Olay Facial Cleansing Brush
Amazon

Get an even deeper clean for your skin with the help of this spinning brush!

was $28On Sale: $15You Save 46%
See it!

Teabloom Stovetop & Microwave Safe Glass Teapot

Teabloom Stovetop & Microwave Safe Glass Teapot
Amazon

Brew all of your favorite teas in the most beautiful way with this teapot set!

was $35On Sale: $17You Save 51%
See it!

Anne Klein Women’s Bracelet Watch

Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch
Amazon

This watch is as timeless as it gets, and the deal you can score right now is hard to beat!

was $65On Sale: $21You Save 68%
See it!

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
Amazon

Using this oil can repair hair damage to make your tresses look healthier and that much more vibrant!

was $30On Sale: $24You Save 20%
See it!

Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set

Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set
Amazon

You can help sculpt your face and create a relaxing experience with these tools, plus they may help your skin serums work that much better!

was $20On Sale: $8You Save 60%
See it!

Planters’ Choice Window Herb Garden

Planters' Choice Window Herb Garden
Amazon

Grow your own fresh herbs at home with this planter kit!

was $35On Sale: $30You Save 14%
See it!

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer
Amazon

Shoppers say this blow dryer is super powerful and it helps to eliminate frizz!

was $95On Sale: $76You Save 20%
See it!

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Amazon

Track your health with the stats you receive from this smart fitness watch!

was $150On Sale: $99You Save 34%
See it!

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixe

Home cooks are going to be obsessed with this mixer that’s become a seriously sought-after kitchen staple!

was $380On Sale: $260You Save 32%
See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!