15 Fashion Pieces to Help You Master City Girl Fall Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you want to emulate the effortlessly cool ensembles fashion girls wear in some of the world’s most stylish cities, there are a few key points you’ll want to follow. Minimalist pieces are at the forefront when putting together an epic ensemble — the simpler and more streamlined, the better! Think clean lines, flattering fits and elevated materials.

If you’re not sure how to start building your fashion girl wardrobe for fall, we can help you out with a few key staples. Some simple yet comfy tops, essential layering pieces and fabulous faux leather-pants are just a few picks that come to mind to serve as your base for styling plenty of sophisticated looks. The goal? To make you feel like a total fashionista — no matter where you live. Check out our roundup below and start elevating your wardrobe!

15 Essential Fashion Girl Pieces You Need for Fall

Simple, Sleek Tops

1. A ribbed crop tank top like this one from Verdusa can act as the base for so many different types of minimalist looks — starting at $21 on Amazon!

2. Button-down tops like this BIG DART version are solid closet staples that every shopper should have, and this one is available in every color you could imagine — starting at $22 on Amazon!

3. For cooler days, this long-sleeve mock neck top from BP. is an excellent option, and it’s on sale for a killer price — marked down to just $18 at Nordstrom!

4. The off-the-shoulder design of this Free People thermal top drapes beautifully and makes it a breeze to dress up or down — $68 at Nordstrom!

Chic Faux-Leather Pants

5. Shoppers say they were pleasantly surprised with how comfortable and flattering these Halogen faux-leather pants are — $79 at Nordstrom!

6. These high-waisted faux-leather pants from NUFIWI are a more affordable option if you want to save money on this trendy style — starting at $18 on Amazon!

7. If you have a curvier figure and worry about pants fitting properly, reviewers say this pair from BB Dakota by Steve Madden may be your perfect match — on sale for $47 at Nordstrom!

8. Black and brown faux-leather pants are classic shades to stick to, but if you want to venture off the beaten path, these MakeMeChic bottoms have a wider variety of hues available — starting at $35 on Amazon!

Midi and Maxi Skirts

9. This vegan leather wrap midi from The Drop is one of our top versatile skirt picks for the fall season — $55 at Amazon!

10. Suede pieces are just as chic as smooth leather ones, and one of our absolute favorite finds is this vegan suede A-line skirt from Max Studio that’s seriously affordable — starting at $31 on Amazon!

11. Inject your sleek look with some boho flair by wearing this stunning print maxi skirt from Florens — starting at $27 on Amazon!

12. You can team this sweater pencil skirt from Open Edit with tons of different knit tops to create a coordinated, minimalist ensemble — $55 at Nordstrom!

Sophisticated Jackets

13. This classic trench from The Drop can make any outfit immediately look more elegant, plus it will keep you dry in wet weather — $100 at Amazon!

14. We adore the exaggerated, oversized fit of this Topshop blazer — and the knit material it’s made from makes it easy and comfortable to wear — $84 at Nordstrom!

15. Hundreds of shoppers love using this corduroy oversized Sidefeel shacket as a layering piece in the autumn, and there are so many amazing colors to choose from — starting at $34 on Amazon!

Not done shopping? Find more of our favorite products below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!