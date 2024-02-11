Your account
15 Super Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts That Don’t Look Last Minute Under $50

By
Nordstrom last minute Valentine's Day Gifts
Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With only three days left until Valentine’s Day, there is still time to find gifts — seriously! Whether you need something for that special someone or want to surprise yourself with a little something, now is the time to go shopping. Nordstrom is a good place to shop for last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts because the retailer has deals and savings on popular brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Le Creuset and Stanley — so run, don’t walk, and get your cart ready!

From sweet-smelling fragrances to decadent candies, Nordstrom has something for everyone on your list! Further, we rounded up 15 of the best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 to purchase right now — read on to see our picks!

Voluspa Cherry Gloss Classic Candle

Voluspa Cherry Gloss Classic Candle
Nordstrom

Give them the gift of scent with this cherry gloss candle — just $28!

See it!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Socks

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Socks
Nordstrom

They will love these cozy and fuzzy socks because they’re warm and stylish — just $18!

See it!

Venus ET Fleur Classic Le Mini Round Eternity Rose

Venus ET Fleur Classic Le Mini Round Eternity Rose
Nordstrom

This rose can last longer than a year with proper care, making it the perfect timeless gift — just $48!

See it!

Nordstrom Jewelry Stand with Drawer

Nordstrom Jewelry Stand with Drawer
Nordstrom

If they are constantly trying to organize their accessories, get them this jewelry stand that comes with a nifty  drawer — just $40!

See it!

Ugg Judie Wide Leg Lounge Pants

Ugg Judie Wide Leg Lounge Pants
Nordstrom

This pair of lounge pants are comfy and breathable and come in a few neutral colors — was $88, now just $50!

See it!

BaubleBar Linear Drop Heart Earrings

BaubleBar Linear Drop Heart Earrings
Nordstrom

For those who prefer shiny jewelry, get them this statement-making pair of earrings — just $44!

See it!

HAH Strung Out Strappy Garter Belt

HAH Strung Out Strappy Garter Belt
Nordstrom

This garter belt will elevate all your Valentine’s Day evening plans — just $38!

See it!

well kept Bath Milk

well kept Bath Milk
Nordstrom

Ge them this bath milk and help them unwind luxuriously — just $28!

See it!

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-in-Stick Lipstick Balm

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-in-Stick Lipstick Balm
Nordstrom

Red lip is a quintessential beauty need and you can help them stay equipped by giving them this Yves Saint Laurent lipstick balm — just $43!

See it!

Herbivore Botanicals Calm Bath Salts

Herbivore Botanicals Calm Bath Salts
Nordstrom

These bath salts are the perfect bath time ritual accouterments — just $22!

See it!

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate 40 oz. Tumbler

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate 40 oz. Tumbler
Nordstrom

You’ve seen this Stanley tumbler everywhere, and chances are, they want one — just $45!

See it!

Le Creuset Zodiac Stoneware Mug

Le Creuset Zodiac Stoneware Mug
Nordstrom

This zodiac mug will capture the heart of any horoscope-obsessed lover — just $24!

See it!

UpWest Fireside Fleece Throw Blanket

UpWest Fireside Fleece Throw Blanket
Nordstrom

Who doesn’t like a good throw blanket? This one is a fashionable and warm option — was $79, now just $32!

See it!

sugarfina Love Bites 2-Piece Candy Bento Box

sugarfina Love Bites 2-Piece Candy Bento Box
Nordstrom

If everything isn’t going right in the romantic department this year for that special someone on your list, get them this love bites candy bento box for a sweet treat — just $20!

See it!

MALIN + GOETZ Strawberry Perfume Oil

Malin + Goetz Strawberry Perfume Oil
Nordstrom

This strawberry perfume oil has an entrancing fragrance that anyone will love — just $38!

See it!

