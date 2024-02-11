Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With only three days left until Valentine’s Day, there is still time to find gifts — seriously! Whether you need something for that special someone or want to surprise yourself with a little something, now is the time to go shopping. Nordstrom is a good place to shop for last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts because the retailer has deals and savings on popular brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Le Creuset and Stanley — so run, don’t walk, and get your cart ready!

From sweet-smelling fragrances to decadent candies, Nordstrom has something for everyone on your list! Further, we rounded up 15 of the best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 to purchase right now — read on to see our picks!

Voluspa Cherry Gloss Classic Candle

Give them the gift of scent with this cherry gloss candle — just $28!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Socks

They will love these cozy and fuzzy socks because they’re warm and stylish — just $18!

Venus ET Fleur Classic Le Mini Round Eternity Rose

This rose can last longer than a year with proper care, making it the perfect timeless gift — just $48!

Nordstrom Jewelry Stand with Drawer

If they are constantly trying to organize their accessories, get them this jewelry stand that comes with a nifty drawer — just $40!

Ugg Judie Wide Leg Lounge Pants

This pair of lounge pants are comfy and breathable and come in a few neutral colors — was $88, now just $50!

BaubleBar Linear Drop Heart Earrings

For those who prefer shiny jewelry, get them this statement-making pair of earrings — just $44!

HAH Strung Out Strappy Garter Belt

This garter belt will elevate all your Valentine’s Day evening plans — just $38!

well kept Bath Milk

Ge them this bath milk and help them unwind luxuriously — just $28!

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-in-Stick Lipstick Balm

Red lip is a quintessential beauty need and you can help them stay equipped by giving them this Yves Saint Laurent lipstick balm — just $43!

Herbivore Botanicals Calm Bath Salts

These bath salts are the perfect bath time ritual accouterments — just $22!

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate 40 oz. Tumbler

You’ve seen this Stanley tumbler everywhere, and chances are, they want one — just $45!

Le Creuset Zodiac Stoneware Mug

This zodiac mug will capture the heart of any horoscope-obsessed lover — just $24!

UpWest Fireside Fleece Throw Blanket

Who doesn’t like a good throw blanket? This one is a fashionable and warm option — was $79, now just $32!

sugarfina Love Bites 2-Piece Candy Bento Box

If everything isn’t going right in the romantic department this year for that special someone on your list, get them this love bites candy bento box for a sweet treat — just $20!

MALIN + GOETZ Strawberry Perfume Oil

This strawberry perfume oil has an entrancing fragrance that anyone will love — just $38!

