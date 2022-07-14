15 Walmart Deals to Shop if You’re Already Missing Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sad that Prime Day is over? We’re right there with you! With all of the deals over the past two days, we can’t help but feel we may have missed out on something incredible. But that can change, because Walmart still has tons of rollbacks to shop that are absolutely next-level!

There are just as many deals to sift through at Walmart, so we decided to focus on products which can make your life easier. From smart TVs to kitchen appliances, these 15 steals we have lined up are on sale for prices you won’t want to skip!

1. This Power Juicer

Make clean and healthy cold-pressed juices right at home, which can save you a ton of money if you tend to buy pre-made ones from the grocery store!

Get the ORFELD Cold Press Juicer (originally $240) on sale for just $65 at Walmart!

2. Say goodbye to aches and pains with this handheld massager from Cshidworld, which is ready to put your body at ease — originally $160, now on sale for $40!

3. An air fryer like this one from Gourmia will make creating healthy, home-cooked meals much easier and far less time consuming — originally $199, now on sale for $63!

4. Looking for a new TV to upgrade your viewing experience? The deal on this RCA 43″ flatscreen is one of your best bets — originally $288, now on sale for $174!

5. A cord-free vacuum like this one from Dyson can make cleaning much more manageable and efficient — originally $530, now on sale for $380!

6. Cool off in the summer heat by adding this tall TaoTronics oscillating fan into your space — originally $160, now on sale for $46!

7. This Bestselling Smartwatch

Thousands of shoppers are in love with their Apple Watch and say it’s made their lives feel more seamless and in check. It may not be the latest model, but the features it brings to the table are just as beneficial as newer Apple Watches — and it saves you big bucks!

Get the Apple Watch Series 3 (originally $199) on sale for just $149 at Walmart!

8. These Klipsch speakers are a great way to amplify the sound from your computer, or just use them to blast your music from your phone — originally $99, now on sale for $49!

9. The deal on this Lenovo 14-inch laptop is hard to pass up, especially if you’re in the market for a birthday or back-to-school gift — originally $280, now on sale for $89!

10. Save yourself a ton of time by picking up this electric razor from GPED — originally $90, now on sale for $24!

11. We use a lot of ice in the summer, and now we don’t have to worry about every running out with this Homelabs express countertop ice making machine — originally $150, now on sale for $75!

12. This NETGEAR WiFi router can help enhance the internet connection in your home to cover more ground and potentially make it run more smoothly — originally $116, now on sale for $49!

13. This Smart Picture Frame

Wirelessly upload your pictures to this frame to create a carousel of snapshots instead of just one photo! This frame is also an excellent gift idea because you can give it to friends and family, and everyone can share their photos with each other at the same time.

Get the Simplysmart Home Friends And Family 10.1” Wi-Fi Smart Digital Picture Frame (originally $160) on sale for just $79 at Walmart!

14. Keep the air in your home free and clear of impurities by setting up this Kloudic large-room air purifier — originally $70, now on sale for $37!

15. If you’ve always wanted to get your hands on a drone, this Snaptain miniature version is the ideal one to snag without breaking the bank — originally $90, now on sale for $38!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the latest rollback happening now at Walmart here!

