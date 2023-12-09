Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With Us now being a little over two weeks out until the big day — Christmas — the gift-shopping pressure is on! If you missed all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, don’t worry — many retailers still offer great deals on this year’s most popular items!

Retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Walmart and more will help you create endless gift ideas! But run — don’t walk — to snap up the rest of your gifts because some items are already selling out! If you don’t know where to start, we’re here to help! We rounded up 16 of the best gifts that are sure to sell out! Read on to see our picks!

Nordstrom

Get these shearling trimmed Ugg boots at Nordstrom — just $250!

Amazon

Give the gift of sounds this year with the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones — was $200, now just $100!

Saks Fifth Avenue

For the beauty guru on your list, snag them the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long — was $600, now just $500!

Walmart

Make all your little one’s Barbie dreams come true this year by giving them the Barbie Dreamhouse — was $179, now just $129!

