Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
With Us now being a little over two weeks out until the big day — Christmas — the gift-shopping pressure is on! If you missed all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, don’t worry — many retailers still offer great deals on this year’s most popular items!
Retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Walmart and more will help you create endless gift ideas! But run — don’t walk — to snap up the rest of your gifts because some items are already selling out! If you don’t know where to start, we’re here to help! We rounded up 16 of the best gifts that are sure to sell out! Read on to see our picks!
Nordstrom
Get these shearling trimmed Ugg boots at Nordstrom — just $250!
- Béis The Weekend Travel Bag — just $108!
- Kiehl’s Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Duo — was $74, now just $52!
- Marc Jacobs The Mini Leather Sack Bag — just $325!
Amazon
Give the gift of sounds this year with the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones — was $200, now just $100!
- XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand — just $23!
- Burt’s Bees Everyday Essentials Set — just $10!
- Amazon Fire TV 32″ 2-Series HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote — was $200, now just $110!
Saks Fifth Avenue
For the beauty guru on your list, snag them the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long — was $600, now just $500!
- Jonathan Adler Whiskey Rocket Decanter — just $225!
- Rice by Rice Heart Doll Porcelain Tea Set — just $50!
- ZWILLING J.A. Henckels 4-Piece 12 oz Double Wall Glass Coffee Mug Set — was $64, now just $50!
Walmart
Make all your little one’s Barbie dreams come true this year by giving them the Barbie Dreamhouse — was $179, now just $129!
- Xbox Series X Video Game Console – was $500, now just $349!
- Funtok Licensed Chevrolet Silverado 12V Kids Electric Powered Ride — was $370, now just $190!
- Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike — was $700, now just $297!