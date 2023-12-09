Your account
Shop With Us

Barbie! Ugg! Xbox! Shop the 16 Best Gifts That Will Sell Out Soon

By
Barbie Dreamhouse
Walmart

With Us now being a little over two weeks out until the big day — Christmas — the gift-shopping pressure is on! If you missed all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, don’t worry — many retailers still offer great deals on this year’s most popular items!

Retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Walmart and more will help you create endless gift ideas! But run — don’t walk — to snap up the rest of your gifts because some items are already selling out! If you don’t know where to start, we’re here to help! We rounded up 16 of the best gifts that are sure to sell out! Read on to see our picks!

Nordstrom 

Ugg Classic Chillapeak Genuine Shearling Trimmed Boot
Nordstrom

Get these shearling trimmed Ugg boots at Nordstrom — just $250!

Amazon 

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon

Give the gift of sounds this year with the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones — was $200, now just $100!

Saks Fifth Avenue 

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Saks Fifth Avenue

For the beauty guru on your list, snag them the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long — was $600, now just $500!

Walmart

Barbie Dreamhouse
Walmart

Make all your little one’s Barbie dreams come true this year by giving them the Barbie Dreamhouse — was $179, now just $129!

