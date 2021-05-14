17 Bold, Bright Outfits That Are Perfect for the Summer Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The summer is approaching, and we couldn’t be more excited. In fact, we want to channel the season’s vibes in our everyday outfits. Our ensembles should shine just as bright as the sun! That means bold, neon-like hues, of course. After a year of sweats, it sounds like a dream!

With that in mind, we’ve selected 17 top picks in amazing neon shades, colorful patterns and fun pastels. We adore every single option and think you will too — read on for more!

17 Bright Fashion Pieces and Outfits for Summer

Dresses

1. This YIGC bodycon dress has amazing ruching on the sides that can slim out your figure, and it comes in pastels that are ideal for the summer!

2.This bodycon dress from Verdusa is available in every bright shade you can think of, and its style is incredibly flattering as well!

3. We’re seriously loving the colorful design of this wrap maxi from II ININ, and it comes in a slew of other festive graphics!

4. This simple Romwe tank tunic dress is available in so many neon tie-dye patterns!

5. Bright boho florals look amazing in the summer, and this swing dress from Qearal is a great choice!

Tops

6. Cropped tanks are a summer staple, and this ribbed version from SheIn comes in a slew of bright shades!

7. Off-the-shoulder blouses are one of our favorite styles, and this one from KIRUNDO is a major hit with shoppers!

8. If you want to make a major statement, this one-shoulder puff-sleeve blouse from Romwe is a necessity!

Two-Piece Summer Sets

9. This Floerns two-piece polka-dot set comes with a smocked tube top and a sleek loose maxi skirt!

10. The flattering look of this printed set from SheIn is giving Us the best energy — it’s exactly what we need for the warm weather!

11. We’re seriously living for this comfy wide-let pant and crop top combo set from YouSexy!

12. You’ll feel like you’re on a tropical vacation every time you wear this bright printed set from korssyee!

Bathing Suits

13. This one-piece from SweatyRocks has a flattering, sultry look, and comes in a variety of neon colors!

14. The different tie-dye options that this ZAFUL two-piece is available in are too good to pass up!

15. We’re digging the sporty look of this two-piece bikini from Honlyps, and there are so many covetable colors to choose from!

16. This simple two-piece from Summer Mae is excellent for tanning, and you can make a splash in it by picking it up in one of the particularly bold colorways!

17. If true neon is what you’re looking for, check out this bikini from SweatyRocks — it has all of the brightest shades!

