Do socks cramp your style? Does the thought of having to wear socks for any length of time frustrate you to the point of not going somewhere? You might very well hate socks. And that’s okay if you do. They aren’t a hard and fast rule when it comes to shoes. In fact, there are tons of shoes out there that you don’t have to wear shoes with at all if you really don’t want to. In fact, we’ve got 17 of them right here for you if you’re in a shopping mood!

From surprisingly chic Crocs-branded sneakers to comfy Hey Dude sneakers, we’ve found plenty of great slip-on shoes that you can skip the socks for. All you have to do is slip your foot in and go, and you’ll be ready for the day. If you decide to make peace with socks one day, some of these still have the option for you to don them. Otherwise, there are plenty of great options here that you can slip on and feel free in. Who needs socks, anyway?

17 Shoes for People Who Really Don’t Want To Wear Socks

1. Take a Hike: Hit the trail without the burden of socks wearing you down with these minimalist running shoes – just $42!

2. Minimalist Doesn’t Mean Minimal: These barefoot shoes feature classic lines that go with any ensemble – just $40!

3. What a Croc: You’ll find these hybrid sneakers lightweight and easy to clean, which is important when going barefoot – just $35!

4. Not Sketchy: These aren’t beautiful, but they’re durable and are a cinch to slip on – just $65!



5. Giddy Up: The moccasin is the OG barefoot-style shoe, and these Hey Dudes continue the tradition admirably – just $34!



6. Flower Child: We absolutely love the floral printed canvas that gives these slip-ons their vivid appearance – just $80!

7. Make the Sock the Shoe: You might want to stay away from socks, but what if the sock was the whole shoe? Find out with this unique take on footwear – just $18!

8. Just Loafing Around: We’d be remiss not to include loafers on a sockless shoe list, and these are a great, understated pair – just $49!

9. Come Up Out the Water: Being in the water is a great reason to avoid socks, and these shoes are built to be waterproof and dry quickly – just $12!

10. Strap In: If you have orthopedic issues or a wider foot, these strap-ons are incredibly comfortable and easy to put on and take off– just $34!

11. Aquatic Ambiance: These water shoes are fabulous beachwear and provide plenty of protection without the need for socks – just $13!

12. Foldy Holds: If you’re forced to wear socks, you can get out of them quickly with these easy-to-store foldable flats – just $25!

13. Barefoot Booties: These Chelsea Boots will keep your toes cozy and comfortable with a zero-drop sole that means they won’t move around on your feet – just $46!

14. Ballet Away: These ballet flats have plenty of ventilation and a heartier sole than usual– just $40!



15. Express Yourself: Make your feet a work of art with these stylish slip-on loafers that come in a myriad of different prints – just $95!



16. Bobbing for Shoes: It’s hard to go wrong with another sneaker with classic style, breathability, and durability – just $33!



17. Funky Chocolaticas: These adorable Mary Janes add retro flare and a bit of quirk to any outfit– just $80!