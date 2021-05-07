17 Amazing Summer Kimonos That Will Add Glamour to Your Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever left the house and thought that your outfit could have used a little something extra? Sometimes that’s a show-stopping pair of earrings, or maybe it’s a sleek shoe that ties the ensemble together — but either way, it happens to Us a lot. One of the best parts about summertime, however, is that all it takes is a kimono to instantly upgrade an #OOTD!

Whether you’re wearing a kimono as a bikini cover-up or simply to add more flair to whatever you’re wearing, we found a slew of chic options that are ready for you to shop! Check them out below, and prepare to look fabulous all summer long!

17 Amazing Kimonos for Spring and Summer

1. The fringe detail and tassels on this SweatyRocks kimono are so boho-chic — add this to your rotation immediately!

2. We love the floaty feel of the chiffon on this Bsubseach kimono — hello, beach goddess vibes!

3. If you just want a simple, short cover-up that makes you feel comfortable stepping off the beach in a bikini, this Hibluco piece is an amazing choice.

4. If you’re looking for a kimono that has a tried-and-true boho look, this one from MayBuy is a great option!

5. You can use this SweatyRocks kimono as a beach cover-up, or you can wear it for extra coverage when it’s a little chilly out in the summer!

6. This OLRAIN chiffon kimono is another strong choice if you just want to add a little something to your glam bathing suit look!

7. We love how this Dokotoo kimono can upgrade any outfit, even if it’s as basic as jeans and a tank top.

8. If you need a serious bikini cover-up that’s going to make a splash, this maxi version from SweatyRocks is a must-buy!

9. The intricate patterns this Moss Rose kimono is available in will all make for stunning Instagram pictures!

10. The midi length of this Zoye Chen kimono is an excellent complement to classic bikinis.

11. This highly-rated kimono from Chunoy comes in dozens of prints that you can team with any bathing suit you already own!

12. The pom-pom tassels on this printed cover-up from Genovega are swoon-worthy!

13. Like making a statement? This full-length kimono from Bsubseach should be at the top of your summer shopping list!

14. Shoppers say that this cover-up from Wander Agio seriously “goes with anything”!

15. This Romwe kimono is a timeless take on the trend — obsessed is an understatement!

16. This Anna-Kaci lacy kimono can amp up any type of simple ensemble to make it look more elegant!

17. The geometric design of this kimono from Floerns is so edgy — it’s no surprise that shoppers are infatuated!

