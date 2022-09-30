21 Fall Fashion Pieces to Keep You Comfortable in Transitional Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s face it: Fall is a pretty tricky season to dress for. As we get ready in the morning, we may think we’re throwing on a perfect autumn ensemble — until the afternoon hits and we start sweating buckets.

The solution to this seriously common problem is to layer, and there are different ways you can style your look to suit the hotter points of the day and the brisk evening hours. Wearing different types of tops and knits is one of the easiest ways to nail the assignment — but we also adore the idea of rocking a skirt and having tights on hand in case it gets chilly. If you want to see how we’re staying stylishly comfortable this fall, check out the pieces we’re shopping below!

21 Fashion Picks to Accommodate the Changing Fall Weather

Essential Layering Basics

1. This spaghetti strap cropped cami from Amilia comes in packs of two and three, so you can stock up on a budget — starting at $19 on Amazon!

2. We also think this slim fit tank from A New Day is an affordable staple you can easily buy in multiple shades without breaking the bank — just $5 at Target!

3. Mock neck tops, like this cropped one from Verdusa, are an absolute must-have for fall — starting at $10 on Amazon!

4. Not feeling a fitted top? This Free People loose and long cotton top is just as easy to layer with — on sale for $44 at Nordstrom!

5. A classic button-down like this one from BIG DART comes in handy year-round, and you can get it in practically every color imaginable — starting at $22 on Amazon!

Sweater Vests

6. This Lailezou cable knit cropped vest will look chic over so many different types of tops, both long and short — starting at $14 on Amazon!

7. Most sweater vests on the market have a V-neckline, but for a different look, check out this crewneck style from UANEO — just $25 at Amazon!

8. The classic argyle pattern gets a funky upgrade with this short-sleeve sweater vest from Free People — on sale for $59 at Nordstrom!

9. We’re loving the different retro Y2K patterns of this Wild Fable fitted vest — on sale for $13 at Target!

10. The ribbed mock neck design and longer hem of this sweater vest from A New Day give it a sleek and elegant appeal — just $25 at Target!

Lightweight Knits

11. Anyone who loves vintage looks will dig the fray details on this casual LEANI pullover sweater — just $35 at Amazon!

12. The slit notches on the sides and back of this unique Topshop sweater make it extra breathable — $56 at Nordstrom!

13. This ultra-low V-neck Free People sweater is ideal for layering, looks great on its own and can be draped on the shoulders or tied around the waist — on sale for $81 at Nordstrom!

14. Shoppers say this Dellytop oversized open front cardigan’s crochet knit design makes it both cozy and breathable — on sale for $30 at Amazon!

15. Matching knit sets like this one from Romwe are fabulous for mixing and matching across all seasons — starting at $35 on Amazon!

Versatile Skirts

16. Plaid pieces are a staple for fall, and this slimming miniskirt from Wit & Wisdom is seriously calling our name — $74 at Nordstrom!

17. There are countless ways to style this simple denim miniskirt from Universal Thread, and we love the tiny touches of distressing on the hem — just $28 at Target!

18. Leather minis are another fall staple we love, and this faux version from A New Day is one of the most flattering picks — just $25 at Target!

19. A fall wardrobe is not complete without at least one knit sweater skirt like this one from The Drop — just $30 at Amazon!

20. This pleated midi skirt from Kate Kasin is so flattering, shoppers keep coming back for more — starting at $24 at Amazon!

21. You can never go wrong with a long flowy maxi skirt that’s as stunning as this one from EXLURA — just $30 at Amazon!

