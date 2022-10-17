21 Minimalist Fashion Pieces to Make Your Closet Seriously Chic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Minimalist style is all about clean lines, simple designs and a pared-down aesthetic. Some shoppers may dismiss the concept as basic, but many of Us find it to be incredibly chic! If this sounds like a trend you’re interested in, you’re in luck. We have a variety of options for you to shop below — from dresses, to pants and even coats. Your sophisticated winter wardrobe is only a few clicks away!

Tops and Sweaters

1. This staple Calvin Klein top features long mesh sleeves, which look both sleek and edgy at the same time — $60 at Macy’s!

2. We’re obsessed with the way this Alfani long-sleeve top is ruched on the side, creating a draped effect that’s beyond flattering — originally $60, now on sale for $30 at Nordstrom!

3. Much like the top we just mentioned, this one-shoulder crop top from LYANER has ruching all over which looks absolutely stunning — just $19 at Amazon!

4. There’s something effortlessly chic about a skintight, turtleneck top like this long-sleeve from Halogen — starting at $23 at Nordstrom!

5. To say we’re obsessed with this Topshop oversized turtleneck sweater would be a major understatement — $71 at Nordstrom!

Pants and Skirts

6. Basic black pants, like this pair from NYDJ, are a timeless wardrobe essential — and this particular pant is made from a shaping material to give you a beautiful silhouette — $89 at Nordstrom!

7. This knit midi skirt from Open Edit is as simple and minimalist as it gets, and we adore the different color options — $55 at Nordstrom!

8. These Halogen pull-on pants may be the most comfortable, professional-looking bottoms on sale now — originally $79, now $36 at Nordstrom!

9. The instant we spotted these Open Edit faux-leather wide-leg pants, we knew they were a hit — $59 at Nordstrom!

10. Given our obsession with faux-leather styles, we had to include this adorable A-line miniskirt from Tagoo — $49 at Amazon!

Dresses

11. Though this sweater dress from Charles Henry is fairly simple, the puff sleeves add a special touch to the streamlined look — $89 at Nordstrom!

12. This dress from Calvin Klein has a mock neck top and a faux-leather flare skirt separated with a belt — $134 at Macy’s!

13. Another great dress featuring a belt is this one from And Now This. It’s made from an ultra-comfortable ribbed knit material — $49 at Macy’s!

14. The loose design of this Steve Madden sweater dress guarantees it’s comfy and cozy — $39 at Nordstrom!

15. There are endless outfit opportunities when you have this sleeveless maxi sweater dress from Topshop on deck — $74 at Nordstrom!

16. Shoppers say they can’t get enough of this long-sleeve bodycon maxi dress from SKIMS — $88 at Nordstrom!

Coats and Jackets

17. You’re going to rock this beautiful Sam Edelman wool coat with every outfit once the weather gets cooler — originally $240, now $150 at Nordstrom!

18. If you’re looking for different type of leather moto jacket, this elegant style from Fjackets is an excellent alternative — $187 at Amazon!

19. Shirt jackets are ideal for the start of fall, and we love this elevated vegan leather version from The Drop — $60 at Amazon!

20. Though this Dnuri belted coat has a straightforward design, the extra long length adds a touch of drama — starting at $22 at Amazon!

21. A cape coat, like this one from Calvin Klein, has the power to make you feel like a ’60s starlet — originally $300, now $135 at Macy’s!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.

