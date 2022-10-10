21 Essential Fashion Finds to Perfectly Flatter Your Figure

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Staring in the mirror can be an occasionally unpleasant activity for many of Us, especially when it’s time to get dressed and we don’t adore the way we look. There are a few ways to streamline your figure with your ensemble for a slimmer appearance, and there’s a chance you’ll want to consider these while shopping for new items.

For starters, looser tops are naturally a good option. But if you don’t want to conceal your figure, you can choose a peplum style to create an enchanting appearance. As for bottoms, a high waist is always best. Of course, these are general rules to follow — and no matter what you select, you’re bound to look fabulous. Remember that! These are merely suggestions if you need a little inspiration and are sick of rummaging through a closet with unsatisfactory options. With that in mind, check out our selection of amazing pieces below!

Flattering Tops

1. The texture of the smocked bodice on this top from The Drop can help smooth out the midsection — $45 on Amazon!

2. This chiffon top from YOINS is gathered at the hem with an elastic, so it looks great worn out loosely or tucked in — starting at $16 on Amazon!

3. Team this extra plunging tie-waist blouse from LYANER with high-waisted jeans or a skirt for a seriously flattering ensemble — starting at $19 on Amazon!

4. We mentioned our love of smocked styles, and this PRETTYGARDEN top takes it to the next level with the peplum detail at the hem — starting at $29 on Amazon!

5. If you’re looking for a bold, head-turning look, this SheIn wrap top will make a major statement — starting at $35 on Amazon!

6. This & Other Stories top combines both the wrap style and peplum hem for a winning combo — $59 at Nordstrom!

7. You can wear this Topshop peplum top casually with jeans or a sleek pencil skirt if you’re stepping out at night — on sale for $36 at Nordstrom!

8. The shorter length of this Open Edit peplum top makes it the ideal match for your favorite high-waisted bottoms — starting at $24 at Nordstrom!

9. Not all peplum tops have to fit the same design mold, and this off-the-shoulder blouse from Susana Monaco is proof — $138 at Nordstrom!

10. We adore the flowier feel of this Open Edit peplum top, which we think will look amazing on practically every body type — starting at $25 on Amazon!

High-Waisted Skirts

11. This maxi skirt from SweatyRocks is voluminous and looks elegant, plus we love the thicker waistband which can make your waist look tiny — starting at $27 on Amazon!

12. The knotted wrap style of this Amy Lynn faux-leather mini is snagging rave reviews from very happy shoppers — $89 at Nordstrom!

13. Skirts like this Lulus mini with an A-line shape make for a fan-favorite garment — on sale for $19 at Nordstrom!

14. We’re obsessed with the draped style of this satin SheIn midi skirt, which also includes a high slit to show off some leg — starting at $29 on Amazon!

15. Ruched details like the one on this Open Edit ribbed midi skirt always make the abdomen appear flatter — on sale for $29 at Nordstrom!

High-Waisted Pants

16. Spanx are a forever fave, and they’re even better when their powers are packed into pretty black flare pants — $168 at Nordstrom!

17. Wide-leg jeans, like this pair from Joe’s, are dominating the fall season — on sale for $112 at Nordstrom!

18. Bestseller alert! These amazingly flattering Tronjori palazzo pants can be worn in tons of different ways — starting at $32 on Amazon!

19. These trousers from Topshop have a waistline resembling a paperbag silhouette, which is a detail we love to look for — on sale for $50 at Nordstrom!

20. Though they have a slimmer fit, these SweatyRocks pull-on pants have vertical stripes that are incredibly flattering — starting at $18 on Amazon!

21. The bow you can tie with the included belt on these GRACE KARIN pants perfectly complements any figure — starting at $26 on Amazon!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.

