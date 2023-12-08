Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Velvet! The silky smooth fabric which signifies sophistication and importance is a material that has been passed down from generation to generation. Although the fabric used to be worn mainly for extravagant events, the material is now donned for practically any occasion! Also, finding versatile velvet garments has never been easier, thanks to retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, Saks Fifth Avenue and more.

If you’re looking for a velvet dress, blazer or trousers, there are options to shop right now, and you have Us to show you the best choices. Read on to see some of our picks!

Dresses

1. Decadent Elegance: This long-sleeve evening gown screams elegance and sophistication — was $65, now just $58!

2. Dripped in Drapery: This draped velvet sheath dress has some stretch for a comfy fit, and it comes in three colors — just $169!

3. Disco Queen: This ruched mini dress is flashy, fun and festive! Team it with platform pumps and bold jewelry — just $37!

4. Velvet Relaxation: Sometimes velvet can give off a relaxed aesthetic, and this dreamy dress does exactly that — just $52!

5. Cocktail Party-Approved: Grab this Sam Edelman Drape Neck Stretch Velvet Cocktail Dress for all of your office holiday parties — just $128!

Jackets

6. ’90s Country Star: Doesn’t this ruffled asymmetric long velvet blazer feel like a Nashville moment? You can channel the greats with this option — just $34!

7. Office-Friendly Notions: For those times when you mean business, don this velvet blazer — just $40!

8. Military Princess: Channel Y2K nostalgia in a chic way with this velvet jacket — just $357!

9. Moto Babe: Biker vibes are in! Take part in the trend with this velvet moto jacket — was $198, now just $158!

10. Corporate Chic: Clock into fashion-forward vibes with this velvet blazer — was $65, now just $54!

Tops

11. Closet Essential: For those moments when your top needs to be a little extra, grab this long-sleeve velvet wrap top — just $33!

12. We love versatility… You can pair this bodysuit with jeans or a skirt for a bold moment — just $49!

13. A bold punch of color… Doesn’t this burst of yellow make you smile? Try this velvet shirt for yourself — splurge for $246!

14. Romanticism Era Babe: This velvet puff-sleeve top feels like something people would’ve worn during the romanticism movement — just $69!

15. The one for everyday wear: If you’re looking for an everyday option, grab this velvet button-up shirt — just $168!

Pants

16. These pant make Us want to dance… Take these velvet flare leg palazzo pants for a whirl — just $37!

17. Shootin’ the Breeze: This pair of wide-leg velvet pants are casual and elegant at the same time— just $100!

18. Cropped Fever: These cropped velvet trousers allow your legs to breathe — splurge for $288!

19. ’70s vibe alert! Grab these velvet pants for a relaxed, baggy look — just $29!

20. Casual Energy: A little corduroy never hurt anyone! This pair of velvet corduroy trousers are seriously versatile — just $89!

