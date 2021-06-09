4 Tech and Fitness Gifts for Dad From LifeToGo

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

If you’ve asked dad for a Father’s Day wish list and he’s coming up empty, these tech and fitness suggestions are exactly what he didn’t even know he wants. From Bluetooth noise cancelling head phones to a portable massager, these gift-giving ideas always fit, and give dad the coolest gadgets that he will actually use. Father’s Day is coming up June 20, so plan now to wow dad on his special day!

Power Plate Roller

Whether he’s a fitness buff or a weekend warrior, dad will appreciate the Power Plate Roller. The vibrating roller massager releases fascia, rejuvenates tight muscles and is portable, so he can relax everywhere he goes.

Get the Power Plate Roller for just $100 at LifeToGo!

Anker PowerConf Bluetooth Speakerphone

Working from home is here to stay, so make his work week easier with the Anker PowerConf Bluetooth Speakerphone. The speakerphone features six microphones, voice enhancement and is Zoom Certified. The PowerConf goes the distance too, thanks to a built-in 6,700mAh battery giving 24 hours of call time.

Get the Anker PowerConf Bluetooth Speakerphone for just $150 at LifeToGo!

Security eufyCam 2

If dad is always looking out for you, give him extra sets of eyes with the Security eufyCam 2. The eufyCam 2 includes two cameras for recording high-resolution video for wide-screen viewing, powerful night vision up to 25′ feet and smart integration, connecting the device to Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Get the Eufy Waterproof Security Floodlight Camera for just $150 at LifeToGo!

Life 2 Active Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Hi-Res Audio Wireless Headphones

What’s not to love with the Soundcore headphones? Noise Cancelling? Check. Thirty hour playtime? Check. Bassup Technology and Memory-Foam Ear Cushions? Check and check. Trust us when we say, dad will definitely appreciate the gift of crystal-clear sound this Father’s Day.

Get the Soundcore Life Tune Noise-Cancelling Headphones for just $80 at LifeToGo!

