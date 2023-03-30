Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Just when we thought we had heard of every popular ingredient used in skincare today, we stumble upon something new! It’s no secret that there are a tons of different vitamins and natural extracts which go into products like serums — but we honestly never imagined that carrots could be a major contributing force.

In fact, carrots are actually what power this serum to give your skin a brighter glow, even out skin tone and steadily smooth signs of aging over time. As it turns out, this veggie isn’t just good for your health — it’s also a serious game-changer when it comes to skincare! One shopper even called this their own personal “genie in a bottle,” so we had to investigate further to see what the hype is all about.

Carrots are rich in beta carotene, which is what provides them with their orange hue, and it also converts into vitamin A — a.k.a. retinol! As you may know, retinol is an incredibly prominent feature used throughout many anti-aging skincare products, and this serum is no different. What sets it apart, however, is the source of the retinol — which, in this case, is carrots. Bugs Bunny would be proud. We’ve never made this connection before, but it totally makes sense!

We’ve mentioned all of the things this serum can reportedly do, and according to reviewers, it delivers on all accounts. They have noticed their skin looking more radiant and naturally beautiful. They also say this serum is incredibly hydrating and feels amazing on the skin. Some don’t even have the urge to use a moisturizer afterwards! When your skin is hydrated, it’s happy — and with the addition of vitamin A plus a slew of other nutrients which do wonders for your skin, your complexion will be effortlessly flawless in no time.

