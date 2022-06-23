8 of the Best 4th of July Bathing Suits to Rock for 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Fourth of July is always a blast — and not just because of the fireworks! We love getting together with friends or family, having a barbecue in the backyard and splashing around in the pool or cruising across the Slip ‘N Slide. We also love to dress up in our favorite patriotic picks for the occasion!

If you want to “look like the Fourth of July” with a good USA-themed swimsuit for the holiday this year, Amazon has plenty to choose from that are cute, highly-rated and fast to ship on Prime. Whether you’re looking for something bold or something a little more subtle, we’ve got you. Check out our faves below!

This Ruffled Tankini

We’re already obsessed with this flattering style of tankini, with the ruffled top and high-rise bottoms, and this one just nailed it for Independence Day. The starry section of the flag on top, the red and white stripes on on the bottom — we love it!

Get the Adisputent American Flag Tankini for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Color-Block Bikini

How cool is this? The color-blocking features red, white and blue to fit the holiday, but this bikini is a little less directly associated with the flag. This is a bathing suit you’ll wear throughout the rest of the season too!

Get the ZAFUL Ribbed Cutout Bikini Set for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Retro-Style Two-Piece

If you love that classic pinup look, this super high-waisted bikini is for you. It’s retro yet timeless, and it’s flag-themed yet not an exact copy. Instead of stripes, you get a solid red top, and instead of stars, you get polka dots!

Get the COCOSHIP Retro ’50s High-Waist Bikini Set for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Top-Rated Monokini

This monokini has so many reviews! We can definitely see why. It certainly caught our eye as we were scrolling. The American flag simply makes for such good swimwear!

Get the Meyeeka Scoop Neck Monokini (originally $50) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Strapless Bikini

This is another gorgeous pick for if you want to be patriotic on the Fourth and just look wildly cute any other day of summer when you decide to sunbathe or swim. You’ll get to skip the shoulder tan lines too!

Get the Misassy Flounce Bandeau Bikini Set for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

Other Fourth of July Swimsuits We Love:

This ruched flag SOCIALA One-Piece — Originally $36, now just $32!

This funny bald eagle RAISEVERN One-Piece — Just $25!

This extremely adorable pom-pom Childlike Me American Flag Bikini — Just $20!

