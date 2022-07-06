7 Early Amazon Prime Day Teeth Whitening Deals — Starting at Just $7

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Many of Us have seen stains develop from coffee, red wine or other agents — and naturally, that always brings the idea of teeth whitening to the forefront. Getting a professional treatment is expensive, but luckily, there are plenty of at-home options that can do the job as well!

These treatments are far more affordable — plus, right now, you can score a serious steal thanks to Amazon Prime Day deals! These teeth whitening systems are on sale for a limited time, and the prices are incredible — so if you’re interested, jump on one of these products ASAP!

This LED Set

Shoppers are in love with how well this whitening system works — especially for the price! Multiple reviewers have seen serious success with this product, and it’s even been vouched for by a former dental assistant. Plus, it’s reportedly gentle on the teeth, so if you have sensitivity, you can feel safe giving this a try.

Get the LUELLI Teeth Whitening Kit (originally $27) on sale for $17 at Amazon!

This Helpful Set

This set promises to leave your teeth looking whiter in as little as a week, and reviewers say it truly does work! We like that it comes with a shade chart so you can track your progress instead of guessing how well the whitening agent is helping.

Get the Pankoo Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light (originally $34) on sale for $17 at Amazon!

These Whitening Pens

If you want a simpler whitening method, these pens are the perfect solution! You can keep them in your bag and give your teeth a touch-up while you’re on the road.

Get the Pankoo Teeth Whitening Pen (originally $15) on sale for $8 at Amazon!

This Super Affordable Set

For a whitening treatment that includes an LED light in the set, this is truly a steal! This is ideal for anyone who wants to save a ton of money to test out a whitening product, and shoppers say they have noticed a difference in their teeth after consistent use.

Get the Lagunamoon Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light (originally $10) on sale for $8 at Amazon!

This Fan-Favorite Set

This set may be the most popular out of this entire roundup. With nearly 12,000 reviews, shoppers keep flocking to this whitening system to get the pearly whites of their dreams! Reviewers say they noticed a result after just one session, which is seriously impressive for this affordable pick.

Get the VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Kit (originally $30) on sale for $18 at Amazon!

This Sleek Whitening Pen

This is another popular choice with shoppers who don’t want to go through the LED light process. All you have to do is brush on the formula, and you’re all set. What sets this one apart is the 35% Carbamide Peroxide in the formula, which may be beneficial for sensitive teeth.

Get the Auraglow Teeth Whitening Pen (originally $37) on sale for $22 at Amazon!

This Whitening Pen Duo

This is another great whitening pen that you can take with you on the go! The set comes with two so you can keep one in whichever purse you have on rotation.

Get the piqiu Teeth Whitening Pen (originally $10) on sale for $7 at Amazon!

