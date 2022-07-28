Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Foot dryness is a common concern for many of Us, but when that dryness becomes extreme, it can start to cause the skin to crack. While it’s often not too serious an issue, more severe cases of cracked feet can cause pain and even lead to an infection called cellulitis in extreme instances. More often than not, cracked feet will mostly make you feel a bit self-conscious about wearing sandals — a feeling we obviously want to avoid during the height of summer.

Grappling with cracked feet is an incredibly popular complaint — a national study conducted back in 2012 found that 20% of adults aged 21 and older have experienced them. Though they’re more common in women than in men, anyone is prone to feet cracking. Annoying is an understatement! Though these cracks may feel like they’re so deep there’s no saving them, there are plenty of restorative treatments you can try!

That said, regular moisturizers aren’t going to cut it. You need to look for rich creams and balms to help soften the skin and eventually meld those cracks to make your feet whole again. Don’t know where to look? Check out seven top treatments we researched below!

This Exfoliating Treatment

The lactic acid in this treatment gently exfoliates the dead skin on your feet which causes your heels to crack, and helps progress the healing process!

Get the AmLactin Foot Repair Foot Cream Therapy for $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Moisturizing Socks

Use these socks while you sleep at night in addition to your favorite moisturizing treatment to help speed up the process!

Get the Dr. Frederick’s Original Moisturizing Heel Socks for $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Bestselling Treatment

This treatment promises to get you results in as little as one day, and over 44,000 reviewers agree that it can truly work miracles!

Get the Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair for $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Fast-Acting Stick Treatment

Shoppers say the unique blend of healing ingredients in this treatment balm is the formula that’s finally been able to transform their feet!

Get the Dr. Scholl’s Cracked Heel Repair Balm for $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Extreme Relief Balm

The Allantoin levels in this foot treatment may be able to help penetrate especially rough and thick skin to deliver the healing moisture cracked feet need!

Get the O’Keeffe’s Healthy Feet Foot Cream for $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Hydrating Cream Treatment

The way this reparative balm can soften the skin may help prevent further moisture loss — and in turn whip your feet back into baby smooth shape!

Get the Merino Skin Care Crack Blaster Repair Balm for $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Aloe-Infused Balm

This stick treatment utilizes rich aloe to soothe the skin and deliver a major dose of hydration to banish those pesky cracks for good!

Get the Miracle Heel Stick with Pure UltraAloe for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!