7 Gorgeous Summer Bags You Can Wear to the Beach and Beyond

Forget heavy leather carryalls — the summer is about having fun with your accessories. There are specific types of bags that you can only wear during this season, so why not finish off the warm-weather months by picking up a gorgeous purse to rock while it’s still bright and sunny?

Interested? We have rounded up numerous bags to suit a variety of needs, be it a small daytime purse or a larger beach tote. Keep reading to check out our picks for you!

This Adorable Crochet Purse

Add this purse to any summer outfit if you want to give your look a boho vibe!

Get the Van Caro Women’s Cotton Crochet Tassel Shoulder Purse for just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Circular Straw Purse

These circular purses are seriously popular in the summer, and they look so fierce in Instagram pics!

Get the NATURAL NEO Handwoven Round Rattan Bag for just $30, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Trendy Bamboo Purse

We’re seen this type of bag everywhere on social media. It might not be the most practical of purses, but it sure does look stunning!

Get the Vintga Bamboo Bags for Women for prices starting at $39, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Convertible Straw Bag

You can wear this purse as a clutch or shoulder bag by detaching the adjustable strap that comes with it!

Get the Frienda Straw Shoulder Bag for prices starting at $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Vacation-Worthy Straw Tote

This bag was made for an island getaway, but you can wear it to the beach or brunch if you don’t have a trip planned!

Get the Epsion Women’s Large Straw Beach Tote Bag for just $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Mesh Beach Bag

This mesh bag is ideal for the beach because you won’t have to worry about bringing a ton of sand back with you.

Get the Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote for just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Extra-Large Beach Tote

You’ll be able to pack everything you need and then some for a beach outing, picnic or weekend trip in this impressively large tote!

Get the OZCHIN Beach Bag Large Beach Tote for just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

