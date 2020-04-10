Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See more tips and information from the CDC here.

Just a couple of months ago, if you suddenly found yourself in need of some disinfecting wipes, all you had to do was take a quick trip to the drugstore, grab them off the shelf, check out and clean whatever needed to be cleaned. It was simple — practically a mindless task. And if you weren’t in a rush, you could order some online —receiving them in as little as two days!

It’s hard to believe we were living that lifestyle just earlier this year. Everything has changed so quickly, and companies still haven’t been able to keep up with manufacturing and distributing new cleaning products. As soon as a new one hits the shelf, it’s gone. Just like that. We need them now though, more than ever — especially the kind with 60% alcohol or more. That’s why we were so thrilled to find this 90-pack still in stock at Amazon!

Get the Higher Standards Dot Wipes (90-pack) for just $20 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as early as April 15, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Finding these wipes, especially with a super fast shipping time, felt like fate. 90 individually-packaged disinfecting wipes with 70% isopropyl alcohol? Yes, please! We can even drop some off for family members or friends (though please don’t over-order). We feel great about these too, since they’re made for everyone to use. We want to leave the medical supplies to the healthcare professionals, but we can do our part with home wipes like these!

These wipes are made to be used on a variety of surfaces — from glass, to metal to silicone, and hey, while you’re wiping up a spill or disinfecting that package you just received in the mail, the alcohol will be touching your hands too, killing germs every which way. Take them to go with you too. Since they’re pre-soaked and individually-wrapped, they won’t dry out and will remain sanitary until you’re ready to use them!

These wipes come in a small package, but when you unfold them, you’ll find that they’re actually pretty large. They’re dual-textured too, with dots on one side to remove buildup and a softer texture on the other side to polish and touch up. They’re flexible and durable too, so don’t be afraid to really get in there!

We don’t know how long these wipes will be in stock — so if they’re still available, grab them right away!

