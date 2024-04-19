Your account
Calling All Fashionistas! Here Are 8 Deals To Shop From Revolve’s Sale on Sale

By
Revolve sale on sale
Revolve

If you didn’t know, we love spring fashion here at Us. Whether it’s a skirt or easy sandals, sign Us up — we want it all! Are you looking to refresh your spring wardrobe? Revolve is a premier destination for finding trendy and edgy pieces — thankfully, the retailer is running a Sale on Sale that offers up to 65% off and an extra 20% off select styles. 

From flouncy dresses to flowy tops, the Revolve Sale on Sale has something for everyone’s tastes and aesthetics. Nevertheless, we rounded up eight deals to shop right now during the Revolve Sale on Sale — so hurry and read on to see our picks!

Faithfull The Brand Palmilla Maxi Dress

Faithfull The Brand Palmilla Maxi Dress
Revolve

Calling all vacation babes! This Faithfull The Brand Palmilla Maxi Dress has the perfect amount of chill but sophistication to elevate your vacation attire — was $239, now just $211!

See it!

Natalie Rolt Portland Silk Dress

Natalie Rolt Portland Silk Dress
Revolve

If you have a new date night coming or want to grab drinks with the girls, this Natalie Rolt Portland Silk Dress will help you do it all — was $520, now just $292!

See it!

Seilkie The Caviar Ruffle Apron Top

Selkie The Caviar Ruffle Apron Top
Revolve

Isn’t this Seilkie The Caviar Ruffle Apron Top so cute? You can throw it on with jeans or a skirt and float right through your day — was $125, now just $62!

See it!

Free People Katie Pullover

Free People Katie Pullover
Revolve

Sometimes the weather calls for a light sweater in spring. If you need a fashion forward piece, this Free People Katie Pullover has you covered — was $90, now just $90!

See it!

ASTR The Label Pernilla Top

ASTR The Label Pernilla Top
Revolve

This ASTR The Label Pernilla Top practically screams Y2K-inspo. It will look incredibly chic with jeans or cargo pants and pointed-toe pumps — was $98, now just $35!

See it!

Camila Coelho Martin Maxi Skirt

Camila Coelho Martin Maxi Skirt revolve
Revolve

If you love the edginess of a thigh-high slit, you’ll love this Camila Coelho Martin Maxi Skirt — was $238, now just $167!

See it!

Joie Wells Top

Joie Wells Top revolve
Revolve

For those who love the effortlessness of the ’70s, this Joie Wells Top will help you look minimal and airy — was $298, now just $164!

See it!

Amanda Uprichard Copeland Mini Dress

Amanda Uprichard Copeland Mini Dress revolve
Revolve

This Amanda Uprichard Copeland Mini Dress is a chic and sexy option that works for weddings or date night — was $312, now just $206!

See it!

