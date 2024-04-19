Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you didn’t know, we love spring fashion here at Us. Whether it’s a skirt or easy sandals, sign Us up — we want it all! Are you looking to refresh your spring wardrobe? Revolve is a premier destination for finding trendy and edgy pieces — thankfully, the retailer is running a Sale on Sale that offers up to 65% off and an extra 20% off select styles.

Related: 10 Best Transitional Dresses for Larger Busts As winter melts into the warmth of spring, there’s one thing on every fashionista’s mind: it’s time to dress for warmer weather! And as fun as that may be, not everyone has an entire collection of warm weather clothes they can start transitioning over to wear. That can be difficult for women who have larger […]

From flouncy dresses to flowy tops, the Revolve Sale on Sale has something for everyone’s tastes and aesthetics. Nevertheless, we rounded up eight deals to shop right now during the Revolve Sale on Sale — so hurry and read on to see our picks!

Faithfull The Brand Palmilla Maxi Dress

Calling all vacation babes! This Faithfull The Brand Palmilla Maxi Dress has the perfect amount of chill but sophistication to elevate your vacation attire — was $239, now just $211!

Natalie Rolt Portland Silk Dress

If you have a new date night coming or want to grab drinks with the girls, this Natalie Rolt Portland Silk Dress will help you do it all — was $520, now just $292!

Seilkie The Caviar Ruffle Apron Top

Isn’t this Seilkie The Caviar Ruffle Apron Top so cute? You can throw it on with jeans or a skirt and float right through your day — was $125, now just $62!

Free People Katie Pullover

Sometimes the weather calls for a light sweater in spring. If you need a fashion forward piece, this Free People Katie Pullover has you covered — was $90, now just $90!

ASTR The Label Pernilla Top

This ASTR The Label Pernilla Top practically screams Y2K-inspo. It will look incredibly chic with jeans or cargo pants and pointed-toe pumps — was $98, now just $35!

Camila Coelho Martin Maxi Skirt

If you love the edginess of a thigh-high slit, you’ll love this Camila Coelho Martin Maxi Skirt — was $238, now just $167!

Joie Wells Top

For those who love the effortlessness of the ’70s, this Joie Wells Top will help you look minimal and airy — was $298, now just $164!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Amanda Uprichard Copeland Mini Dress

This Amanda Uprichard Copeland Mini Dress is a chic and sexy option that works for weddings or date night — was $312, now just $206!