8 Wedding Dresses That Are Perfect for Petite Brides — All From Lulus

Finding the ensembles to wear for your wedding and all of the events leading up to the big day is far from your typical shopping experience. Many of the looks you select likely feel a million times more important than a standard garment. After all, you’re going to take a ton of pictures in these outfits, so you want to make sure you only pick out the best and most flattering pieces!

For this particular roundup, we wanted to specifically focus on petite brides — who may find they have difficulty pinpointing dresses to feel confident in. If you’re on the shorter side, the goal is elongate your frame. If you aren’t exactly sure what features to look for, we may have some suggestions to help you out!

What Details Should I Look for if I Have a Petite Frame?

We did a bit of research and found some answers straight from the tailoring professionals over at the Trunk Club at Nordstrom. Their recommendations include looking for off-the-shoulder styles as well as high-low skirts, both of which may help you appear taller. We also think that high slits can be major for petite frames, as they allow you to show off some leg and elongate the body in the process. Ultimately, you may need to have a couple of alterations done to your dress in order for it to fit perfectly, but it’s a small price to pay once you find a frock that speaks to you.

Whatever event you’re getting ready for, whether it’s a bridal shower, bachelorette trip or the wedding itself, we found incredible options for petite brides from Lulus that you can shop below! These dresses are absolutely stunning, and are also ideal for brides who are shopping on a budget. Check out our absolute favorites!

8 Wedding Dresses That Are Perfect for Petite Brides

Vow to Love Off-the-Shoulder Mermaid Maxi Dress

Although this is a full-length dress, the off-the-shoulder neckline opens up the chest and creates a beautiful elongated appearance. This is the ultimate dress to wear for the ceremony or change into during the reception if you want something that’s a bit more comfortable!

Pros

Classic, clean design

Off-the-shoulder

Easy to wear

Cons

May need to be altered

Few customer reviews

Available at: Lulus

Mi Amor Ivory Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Although this dress has a structured aesthetic, it’s actually made from a stretchy material that shoppers are completely in love with. Again, we see an off-the-shoulder style that’s super flattering, and you’ll get to show off some leg thanks to the high slit on the front!

Pros

Comfortable material

Super affordable

Popular with shoppers

No alterations necessary

Cons

May not work for larger busts

Available at: Lulus

Showing Off a Little White Asymmetrical Tulip Midi Dress

If you’re looking for a dress which feels more unique, this asymmetrical number is absolutely dreamy! It doesn’t have your traditional off-the-shoulder neckline, which is great for opening up the chest. This dress was made for any bride who wants to evoke total effortless vibes!

Pros

Unique neckline

Lightweight

High slit

Cons

Sizing may be tricky

Available at: Lulus

All the Charm White Lace Sleeveless High-Low Dress

We mentioned earlier that high-low hems are excellent for petite frames, and this dress nails the look oh-so-well! We also like how the hem is balanced out with the high halter neckline to create a fitted yet modest look. Anyone who loves a lacy moment will adore this stunner!

Pros

High-low hem

Lace overlay

Flattering shape

Cons

No customer reviews

Available at: Lulus

Absolutely Stunning White Lace Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress

Putting on this lace dress will instantly put you in a romantic mood! The neckline and materials used to make this dress are classically feminine, and the midi length is ideal if you’re looking for a dress that feels a touch more casual. Shoppers say they fell in love with this frock from the moment they got their hands on it!

Pros

Beautiful lace material

Off-the-shoulder style

Comfortable flowy fit

Cons

Some shoppers say it’s difficult to lift arms in this dress

Available at: Lulus

Reinette White Midi Dress

Even if you’re not getting married, this is a gorgeous dress to have in your closet! The wrap-style skirt and draped design make Us feel like this dress was made for a Grecian goddess. It’s a chic dress to wear for any type of bridal event leading up to the big day!

Pros

Tons of five-star reviews

Comfortable fit

Timeless design

Cons

May run small

Available at: Lulus

Look at Me Wow White Lace Two-Piece Dress

We know this technically isn’t a dress, but the two-piece look is an amazing option for petite frames. We appreciate how the crop top and longer skirt break up the body to give you an elongated look. This is our top look to wear if you’re getting ready for a bachelorette trip with the girls!

Pros

Two-piece set

Comfortable fit

Mix-and-match-able

Cons

May run large

No stretch

Available at: Lulus

Love the Evening White Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress

Everything about this dress is very current and trendy, but we can envision it looking amazing in photos for years to come. The cowl neckline is reminiscent of an off-the-shoulder vibe and looks especially flattering for smaller busts. We also adore the high-low action going on at the hem. What can we say? This dress truly has it all!

Pros

High-low hem

Figure flattering

Effortless style

Cons

May not be best for larger bust sizes

Might run slightly large

Few customer reviews

Available at: Lulus

