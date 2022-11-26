Rock These Docs Just Like Addison Rae — On Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As a millennial, I’m personally thrilled that ‘90s fashion is back in style. I was too busy buying graphic tees from Limited Too to truly appreciate the fads of my childhood. One throwback style that is currently trending? Dr. Martens boots. Effortlessly iconic and remarkably durable, these chunky platform shoes are one of my fave looks for fall. My Docs have withstood the test of time, thriving in rain or shine.

Gen Z It Girl Addison Rae was recently spotted in L.A. sporting Dr. Martens boots with an LBD and long black coat. Despite not being alive in the ‘90s (now I feel old), the media personality clearly appreciates vintage vibes. After all, she starred in the remake of the ‘90s rom-com She’s All That.

Docs are more than just a retro resurgence — they’re a timeless shoe that will last for years to come. Read on to discover why these boots belong in your closet!

$200.00 See It!

Get the Dr. Martens Jadon 8-Eye Leather Platform Boot for Men and Women for just $200 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Some might call these Docs combat boots and others might call them lug-sole shoes. Us, on the other hand? We just call them cool. Crafted from 100% leather, these platform boots boast Dr. Martens’ signature yellow stitching. With grooved edges, rugged tread and slip-resistant soles, these boots can handle any wet weather. And the leather upper is heat-sealed with the sole for heightened durability (we weren’t joking!). Pound the pavement in these sturdy shoes!

$200.00 See It!

Get the Dr. Martens Jadon 8-Eye Leather Platform Boot for Men and Women for just $200 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

One shopper gushed, “The Doc Martens I got fit and feel better than I could ever imagine. The price is absolutely worth it. The arch support, slip resistance, and all-around comfort makes me an absolute return customer. 10/10 would recommend!” Another reviewer raved, “If you’re still on the fence, just do it!! I’m so in love with these boots. I wear them nearly every day: come rain or shine. Super versatile. They’re super bad ass.”

I love wearing my Docs with skirts and dresses to add instant edge to a feminine ensemble. You can also team these classic boots with leggings or pants. There are four different colors to choose from, plus a black patent leather option (I have these, and I highly recommend them for some extra shine!).

The ‘90s called — they want their Dr. Martens boots back, but we’re keeping them forever!

See It! Get the Dr. Martens Jadon 8-Eye Leather Platform Boot for Men and Women for just $200 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Dr. Martens here and explore more boots here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!