When you’re constantly on the go, wireless earbuds make everything so much easier. While some popular earbuds on the market can cost over $100, we’ve discovered a more affordable alternative.

See it! Check out the Air Bud Wireless Earbuds and Charging Case for just $26!

The Air Bud Wireless Earbuds take convenience to the next level. These bad boys provide crisp, high-quality sound for up to 2.5 hours at a time. They even come in a handy charging case that powers them up an additional 10 times so you can ensure the buds stay juiced up throughout your busy day. And with their state of the art Bluetooth 4.2 technology, you’ll stay effortlessly connected to streaming music, podcasts, and more. The earbuds are incredibly comfortable for all-day wear, whether you’re answering calls on your long commute to work, or going for a run.

For a limited time, these Air Bud Wireless Earbuds and Charging Case are going for just $26 a pair — and with a wide array of color options (pink, black, silver or white), you can get the buds that best match your unique style. We definitely like the sound of that!

See it! Check out the Air Bud Wireless Earbuds and Charging Case for just $26!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!