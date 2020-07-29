These Kimono-Inspired Cover-Ups Take Swim Style to a New Level

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The perfect beach look needs the right cover-up to complete the ensemble. Whether you’re heading out to the Hamptons or simply your friend’s grandmother’s pool this summer, a chic cover-up is an absolute must-have. We’re in the market for pieces that are lightweight, will dry fairly quickly and look absolutely beautiful all day long.

When we saw these stunning kimonos, we knew we’d met our match! They’re made from a breathable chiffon-like material, and they come in so many fun prints.

Get the Ailunsnika Women’s Sexy Chiffon/Rayon Open Front Kimono Swimsuit Cover Up for prices starting at $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

These cover-ups seriously speak for themselves. Between the patterns, prints and various styles available now, there’s something for even the most discerning summer shopper. In fact, we’re having a bit of trouble narrowing it down to a single favorite! We can easily see ourselves picking out three of these cover-ups to wear on rotation for August and September.

Each of these cover-ups has oversized, billowy sleeves that emulate total goddess vibes. Some of the options are made from a thin chiffon material, and others are fashioned from a more opaque fabric. There are also two lacy picks that are gorgeous — like we said, it’s truly difficult to pick just one!

Get the Ailunsnika Women’s Sexy Chiffon/Rayon Open Front Kimono Swimsuit Cover Up for prices starting at $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you’re worried about not getting much use about of this purchase, you don’t have to wear these cover-ups exclusively in the summer over a bikini. You can easily throw them on over a simple outfit to instantly take your ‘fit up a notch. These cover-ups will look stylish with a simple tank and denim shorts, or even over a mini dress if you want a little extra coverage.

Shoppers note that they love using these cover-ups to layer on top of outfits, and that they receive plenty of compliments while wearing them. Just think of how fantastic they’ll look on any Instagram feed! You can’t go wrong with any of these options — so shop now while the sun is still shining bright!

See it: Get the Ailunsnika Women’s Sexy Chiffon/Rayon Open Front Kimono Swimsuit Cover Up for prices starting at $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Ailunsnika and shop all of the swimsuits and cover ups available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!