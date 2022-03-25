Complete Your Summer Swim Look With This Stunning Crochet Cover-Up

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re looking to create a complete swim look for the summer, an ultra-chic cover-up is an essential. Yes, there are tons of different styles to choose from — but if you want to make a major statement, we would suggest a crochet option!

These garments are see-through, which is useful for a few reasons. First of all, it allows you to show off your swimsuit underneath — plus, it allows for a gentle breeze to roll in. Naturally, they also photograph well if you’re planning on snapping some pics by the beach or pool. Not sure which cute crochet number to cop? Our top pick is this cover-up from AILUNSNIKA!

Get the AILUNSNIKA Crochet Swimwear Cover Up for prices starting at $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

This crochet piece is extra long, which makes it feel more elegant. There are slits on the sides so it’s easy to walk in, and you have a handful of different designs you can choose from. If you prefer higher necklines, there are halter versions of this cover-up — but if you prefer a deeper V, that’s available as well. You can also select what type of crochet design that suits you best! There are super simple versions and more intricate patterns, as well as cover-ups that are slightly less sheer if you want some more coverage.

Thanks to the nature of crochet, this cover-up is a one-size-fits-most situation. Shoppers say that they didn’t have issues with fit, and exclaim that it’s stunning! One reviewer even lauded this as one of their “top three” cover-ups of all time! That’s serious high praise, and we’re convinced that it’s going to be a major hit this summer. You can make every swimsuit that you own look that much better with this beauty on hand!

