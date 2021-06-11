Obsessed: Ales Grey Is Dropping Sustainable, Stylish Clogs

Clog-style shoes are all the rage these days, and it’s easy to see why. They’re comfortable, classic and have the ability to appear elevated with simple styling tricks. They’re a bona fide smash in the shoe world! But all slip-ons are not created equally, and we’re here to acquaint you with what may soon become your new favorite brand.

Introducing Ales Grey. The luxury footwear label, founded by industry veteran “Sneaker Steve” Patiño, always has sustainability in mind, and their latest release is no exception. The Rodeo Drive slip-on is made of 51% recycled material in collaboration with XL EXTRALIGHT, an innovative Italian company known for producing high-quality, eco-friendly materials.

Pre-order the Ales Grey Rodeo Drive Slip-On and get all the information at Kickstarter!

These ultra-lightweight, anti-microbial shoes are not only fashion-forward, they also pack a powerful punch in terms of minimizing the company’s environmental footprint. They’re manufactured in solar-powered factories in Italy, which limits production and energy waste. In fact, each shoe reportedly saves 8,000 liters of water as opposed to a traditional leather shoe. Looking good and feeling good — that’s what it’s all about, right?

Whether you’re on your feet for work or simply want a leisure shoe that’s worthy of everyday wear, the Ales Grey Rodeo Drive slip-ons could be just the ticket. With a sleek, sophisticated silhouette, they will complement a range of casual ensembles. Oh, and the best is yet to come — Patiño confirms that the brand is looking to expand their sustainable products throughout the next year. Get in on the action now and help make positive change in the fashion world a reality!

