If you’re anything like Us, you’re all too familiar with the hassle of travel days. It may seem small, but wearing comfortable clothing is an easy way to help ensure your commute goes off without a hitch. Whether you’re stuck in TSA for the longest time ever or discover your gate has been changed right before you’re set to take off, you can navigate the drama without your attire feeling too tight and restrictive.

TikTok star Alix Earle is a fan of channeling cozy girl vibes when she’s on the go. On February 12, the influencer shared a photo to her Instagram Stories in the comfiest travel ‘fit. Along with suitcases and travel bags from Shay Mitchell‘s popular Beis collection, the 23-year-old sported a luxurious sweater from Banana Republic and Lily Silk sweatpants. Want to know more about this cozy look? Read ahead for the scoop on the GRWM queen’s top!

Get the Banana Republic Luna Cashmere Sweater for $200 at Banana Republic!

Travel in style just like the New Jersey native. This supremely soft and warm sweater is made from luxurious cashmere yarn. That means it’s super-soft and feels sumptuous against the skin. The polo-inspired collar adds refined and sophisticated flair, as the garment starts with a wide fit at the shoulders and gently tapers toward the end.

This luxe sweater is available in 11 different shades in women’s sizes XXS through XXL. You can rock it in neutral hues like light camel and grounded taupe, or opt for a vibrant hue like camu berry red. The classic shade range is helpful when it comes to styling. Team it cozy pants and sneakers like Braxton Berrios‘ famous girlfriend or pair it with jeans for an effortlessly casual look. You can even link it up with a pair of trousers and slingback shoes for work!

Whether you’re gearing up for upcoming travels or you’re just in need of more cozy gear, this Alix Earle-approved sweater is a great place to start.

If you love Alix Earle’s travel style and want to snag a similar look for less, check out these affordable lookalikes below!

See it: Get the Banana Republic Luna Cashmere Sweater for $200 at Banana Republic!

