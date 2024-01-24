Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

On January 4, TikTok queen Alix Earle posted a video encouraging listeners to check out her Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast episode about a nightmarish experience with sorority culture during her time at the University of Miami. The mega-influencer delivered an inspiring message for college students rushing sororities in a cozy matching two-piece sweater and sweater pant set from Sterling. We were obsessed!

Of course, reaching for a two-piece set is the perfect move as winter continues to rage on. If you truly want to channel the New Jersey native, the exact sweater costs $100, while the bottoms go for $115. Not bad! But if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, head straight to Amazon. The e-tailer has a two-piece set which serves as a near spot-on lookalike for only $59. Read ahead for the scoop on this swoon-worthy set!

Get the PrettyGarden Half-Zip Two-Piece Set for $59 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Channel Your Inner Taylor Swift With Official Kansas City Chiefs Gear Whether you watch NFL football or not, wearing football team apparel can provide a sporty, playful look. If you need an example of this aesthetic in action, just look at celebs who are dating or married to NFL players — they have all of the cute sweatshirts, tees, hats and sweatpants. We want in! Taylor […]

At its core, the PrettyGarden Half-Zip Two-Piece Set is a comfy and trendy ensemble. Made from a blend of cozy and stretchy materials, the set features a half-zip sweater and an exaggerated collar. The zipper extends down low to reveal or conceal what you’d like. The bottoms are palazzo-style and feature a drawstring and wide-leg detailing, which makes them ultra-flattering. Who doesn’t love that?

Upon first glance, you may be prepared to add this affordable set to your cart ASAP! It’s available in women’s sizes S through XL in 14 fun shades, including beige, army green, rose red and blue.

Get the PrettyGarden Half-Zip Two-Piece Set for $59 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not sold yet? Well, it should come as no surprise that verified Amazon shoppers love it. “This sweatsuit is beautiful and so soft,” one shopper shared. “The quality is excellent.” One reviewer called out the set’s durability. “After three washes, it still looks brand new, showcasing excellent durability.”

Recreate this Alix Earle-approved look for less — shop the PrettyGarden Half-Zip Two-Piece set for just $59 and prepare to elevate your lounge game instantly!

See it: Get the PrettyGarden Half-Zip Two-Piece Set for $59 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Explore more sets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Channel Emily Ratajkowski’s Fuzzy Hat Moment With This Lookalike Last November, Emily Ratajkowski was seen stepping out in New York City in a chic outfit: a leather button up jacket, brown sweater, and black pants. Atop her head? a fuzzy brown bucket hat. Fast forward to January 2024, and EmRata has been spotted rocking that very same hat around the city with a similar […]