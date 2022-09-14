Dramatically Reduce Leg Swelling and Pain With This Innovative Pillow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leg pain or swelling can come with age or specific types of medical maladies — but the most common type of pain comes from general fatigue. If you’ve been on your feet all day or haven’t had enough water to drink, aches and pains can pop up in the leg area and seemingly remain for days on end.

In those cases, unless your symptoms seemingly worsen, it’s usually no reason to go to the emergency room. But in the meantime, a leg raising pillow like this one from AllSett Health may be able to relieve some of the swelling and discomfort.

See it!

Get the AllSett Health Leg Elevation Pillow for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Raising your legs in these instances can reportedly help alleviate fatigue, which is exactly what this pillow is designed to do. You don’t have to stack up all of your regular pillows to create the perfect angle when this one is already shaped to do it for you! The pillow itself is made from a cushion-y memory foam material that feels firm yet soft, plus adjusts itself to the contours of your body. It even includes a cooling layer on the very top to ensure you won’t feel overheated if you’re sleeping with this pillow on your mattress at night. It comes in an individual size, so if you’re sharing a bed with a partner, it won’t disturb them by any means.

See it!

Get the AllSett Health Leg Elevation Pillow for just $39 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This pillow may not work for every relief-seeker who makes a purchase, but countless shoppers were thrilled they gave it a shot and received tons of benefits from it! It’s helped bring down leg swelling and has even been recommended by physical therapists, according to reviewers! Sometimes, you may need a helping hand when it comes to leg pain — especially if you tend to be on your feet for long periods of time. But with this pillow, you can snag the therapeutic comfort your legs desire and wake up feeling completely refreshed!

See it: Get the AllSett Health Leg Elevation Pillow for just $39 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from AllSett Health and shop all of the bedding available at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!