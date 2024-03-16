8 Amazon Beauty Bestsellers You’ll Love — Starting at Just $5

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: makeup can make or break a look. Whether it’s eyeshadow, lipstick or more, you have to figure out what works best for your aesthetic and stick to it — or change it up if it’s not working. If you’re looking for a way to reinvigorate your current beauty vibe, we’re here to help! Amazon has tons of best-selling beauty products that we’re sure you could use to revamp your makeup regimen — and we found a few that start at just $5!

From supple concealer and effective mascara, Amazon’s best-selling beauty products. Nevertheless, we rounded up eight Amazon beauty bestsellers that start at just $5 — read on to see our picks!

e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer Price: $7 Description This concealer from e.l.f. provides full coverage for an option that can become your new makeup essential. Get it

MSQ Eyelash Comb Price: $5 Description This comb will help you keep your eyelashes in top-top shape — and it’s only $5! Get it

EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen Price: $43 Description Sunscreen is a daily necessity for your face and skin. If you need a new option to add to your lineup, this one from EltaMD offers SPF 46 protection, and it’s oil-free! Get it

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Price: $17 Description If you are noticing some signs of aging with your skin, opt for this repair serum. It will help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Get it

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Price: $10 Description Sometimes, mascara is hard to remove. If you resonant with that feeling, this washable mascara from Maybelline will do the trick! This mascara will add volume, length, definition and curl to your lashes. Get it

Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick Price: $11 Description If you’re looking for an easy way to elevate your makeup routine, this eyeshadow stick can help. It comes in three styles — matter shimmer and metallic — that will bolster your look. Get it

Thayers Alcohol-Free Hydrating Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Price: $11 Description Toner helps tone, soothe, hydrate and balance the pH level of the skin. This option from Thayers also helps reduce the look of pores, balance oily skin and maintain the skin’s moisture barrier. Get it