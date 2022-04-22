Amazon’s Bestselling Slippers Are ‘Pillows for Your Feet’ — And On Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s a fashion fact that slippers have become less of a casual shoe and more of a style statement. You can find all sorts of slippers on the market — some are even cute enough to rock with Instagram-worthy ensembles! We’re totally on board with any trend that involves rocking a comfortable pair of shoes out and about.

These days, there are tons of options to choose from — but the pair we have our sights set on are these slides from BRONAX! They’re a massive bestselling hit on Amazon, and you can score a pair on sale right now for an even lower price than usual.

Get the BRONAX Cloud Slippers for Women and Men on sale for prices starting at $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

These slippers somewhat resemble the iconic Yeezy slides that we’ve seen grace the feet of A-listers everywhere, but they cost a fraction of the price. They offer the same thick platform and curved shape which give the shoe a super sleek look. But the best part about these shoes has to be the next-level comfort they can offer your feet! Shopper after shopper can’t get over how great they feel, and claim they could walk in them all day long without any issues.

That said, let’s talk about color selection, shall we? These slides are available in a slew of different hues, and we seriously can’t pick just one favorite! Our top options would have to be any of the muted pastel shades. Seeing as it is spring, it’s fun to introduce more color into our wardrobes — and these are ideal for that. We’re beyond obsessed with these slippers and need them in our lives ASAP, but if this pair doesn’t happen to fit your aesthetic, check out this Kernelly pair, this Wolmetr pair or this pair from Famure!

