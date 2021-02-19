Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leggings are always our go-to when it comes to working out, lounging around or running errands. Any casual event where we can get away with a pair of leggings is okay in our book. Probably our only actual complaint about them is that they’re usually not too flattering. They might be a little too tight and unforgiving around the stomach, and their lack of features like pockets or pleats can leave us looking a bit shapeless.

These leggings though…they’re an entirely different story. These bestsellers flatter, sculpt, lift, smooth and impress like there’s no tomorrow, all while operating as a solid pair of leggings for both working out and lounging. These leggings are so mind-blowing that this style even went viral on TikTok!

Get the SEASUM High Waist Yoga Pants Slimming Butt Lift Leggings starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

The TikTok trend goes something like this: A woman buys a pair of these “bubble” style leggings without telling her significant other. She secretly puts them on and makes sure she’s wearing a shorter top that doesn’t cover up the butt. She secretly sets up the camera in front of her and starts doing some everyday house task, like washing the dishes or preparing some food, acting as though everything is normal. Her significant other then comes home, sees her in the leggings, and all of TikTok gets to see their confused yet thrilled reaction. Sometimes there is excited yelling — and there’s usually a lot of smiling and laughs. For even more laughs, guys have done this trend too!

So why exactly are people so excited to see their lovers in these leggings? The booty lifting and rounding effect is no joke. It comes back to the super stretchy, textured material, which is flattering throughout but extra effective at the behind. The fabric at the butt gathers toward a center seam for the ultimate peach booty effect. It’s almost like looking through a fisheye lens. You’ll look at yourself in the mirror while wearing these and won’t believe you’re looking at your natural body!

Apart from impressing in the visual department, these leggings have every other quality we typically look for. The high-rise waistband offers tummy control and versatility, plus the material doesn’t pill or fade, and it wicks away moisture when you start to sweat it out during your workout!

These leggings are available in so many colors, with a bunch of solids and an unexpected amount of tie-dye options. We might have to grab a few and test out that trend ourselves!

