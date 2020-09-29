No One Will Believe You Bought This Trendy Cardigan Dress From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Considering how much time we’ve spent wearing sweats, basketball shorts and old tees this year, it really feels like we’re having a moment when we take the time to fully put a look together. Washing and blow drying our hair? A full face of makeup? Clothes that actually fit? Gasp!

It’s always a good idea to fill your closet with pieces that can deliver feel-good moments whenever you slip them on. We don’t think anyone would disagree with that. These pieces can be fancy and formal, or they can stand (or hang) at the ready to put some pep in your step on a dreary day. This dress knows exactly what we’re talking about!

Get the CMZ2005 Button Down Long Sleeve Cardigan Dress starting at just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you’re looking to feel fabulous fast, putting on this dress is a sure thing. Even if you just quickly throw your hair up into a messy bun and grab a pair of comfy sneakers, with this dress on, you’ll look like a total stunner. It’s very much model-strutting-through-NYC status. No one is going to think for a second that you bought it on Amazon, and they’ll have trouble believing it when you tell them!

This dress has long sleeves and a hem that hits mid-calf, making it a midi dress. It’s mostly fitted throughout, however, which might lead you to call it a bodycon dress first. Or what about a sweater? This piece is technically a cardigan too with its soft, ribbed texture and button front!

The buttons of this cardi-dress travel from mid-chest to just above the knee. There’s a slit already at the hem for ease of movement, but you can also undo the buttons to make it higher. Same goes for making the neckline lower!

This midi/bodycon/sweater dress is versatile in itself, but don’t forget that you can create even more looks when you explore the seven currently available colors. You have green, navy, black grey, a dark red, a rust red and a salmon shade called Camel. Wear one on its own or layer up for fall with a fuzzy jacket and accompanying beanie. Dress it up, dress it down — it doesn’t matter. As long as it’s in your possession, you can do anything!

