It’s still winter, but before we know it, the weather will be ever-so-slightly warmer. With what feels like a never-ending January, we can’t help but be excited for the upcoming spring season! But when the official start of spring arrives, it’s still not quite warm enough to wear light jackets.

We don’t want to rely on heavy outerwear during this transitional time, which is why sherpa is the ideal in-between style to suit any shopper’s needs. We’re slowly getting ready to leave our puffers in the dust (for the time being, at least), so now is the time to pick this jacket up — it’s nearly 50% off on Amazon!

Originally $50 On Sale: $27 You Save 46% See it!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket (originally $50) on sale for $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Sherpas like this one offer a unique quality. They don’t feel heavy, but can still provide you with a ton of warmth. Even if a huge wind gust comes along, you’ll still be comfortable with this jacket on! This zip-up has a few key features which we adore, including the stretchy band on the hem and cuffs, plus the high mock-neck collar for added warmth.

No sherpa jacket is compete without pockets on the sides, which this one has — and it actually boasts an extra zip pocket on the chest! We would stash a lip balm or gloss in this easy-to-reach spot while running errands, but you can fit a number of items. A small wallet would be an excellent essential to have on deck!

In terms of variety, we’re obsessed with the cream version of this jacket — but it’s also available in a slew of other shades. But here’s the thing: Not every option is marked-down at this particular discount. Luckily, all are on sale if you’re looking to score a deal. If you want a true-to-size fit, select what you would typically order — but if you want to snag a loose silhouette, feel free to order up a size or two. The added room makes it fantastic for layering and adaptable for various weather conditions, and the oversized aesthetic is certainly on trend. We already thought this jacket was great, but with this deal involved, it’s simply irresistible. Amazon Essentials is known for comfortable attire that successfully goes the distance, and this is no exception.

See it: Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket (originally $50) on sale for $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

