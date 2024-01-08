Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There is nothing I love wearing more during the wintertime than a good sweater. Whether it’s a chunky cable knit, a half-zip or a plain crewneck moment, I’m all for it! This style of top can keep you warm during the colder months — without overheating you — and is acceptable to wear anywhere. If you feel similarly about necessary knits, we found a crewneck sweater by Amazon Essentials that’s on sale right now. This certified bestseller — with almost 14,000 five-star reviews — will become your new winter favorite!

Related: This Cozy, Lightweight Sweater Shows Off the Perfect Amount of Skin If you find yourself overheating in the winter when you wear a sweater, you aren’t the only one. They look cute, but they can be personal heaters, taking the warmth you generate and amplifying it under the woolly surface. You might run hot like some of Us, and that means you need to cool down […]

The Amazon Essentials long-sleeve lightweight crewneck is a versatile top which will add some much-needed warmth to your everyday outfit arsenal. It includes a 55% cotton, 25% modal and 20% polyester blend plus a soft, fine-knit, lightweight yarn for a breezy-yet-insulated feel. It offers a chic open crew neckline and comes in 15 colors. Also, it boasts a size range of XS to 6X. Oh, and pro-tip: In terms of care, wash it in cold water to avoid shrinkage.

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Long-Sleeve Lightweight Crewneck Sweater for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication, but may be subject to change.

Obviously, sweaters are an easy piece of clothing to style — and this one doesn’t stray from that effortless reputation. If you want a breezy and casual look, throw this on with your go-to pair of jeans and boots for a cozy vibe. Or, if the occasion calls for it, you can rock this knit with a frilly skirt and sneakers for a sporty twist that’s currently on-trend. I love this sweater because of how limitless it is when it comes to creating fun outfits to wear!

Amazon Essentials has a dedicated fanbase of customers who come back time and time again for their clothing, and one Amazon reviewer said, “These sweaters are excellent! They’re soft and thin enough that I can work inside and not become too warm but warm enough that I can layer a vest over them and go outside. I wash them normally and hang them to dry. I haven’t experienced any shrinking this way.”

Another Amazon customer gushed, “I usually don’t order clothes online but decided to take a chance because my favorite striped one got ruined, and I loved it! I saw one here that was similar, so I ordered it! I was truly surprised at how much I loved it and how great the fit was! It was a great buy!”

One more ecstatic shopper noted, “This shirt is so nice for the price and is good quality! It fits great, and sleeves are long enough for this 5’9” gal. It has a beautiful color too. I just ordered two other colors because I like this one so much!! Not too clingy and not too thick or thin- just right.”

The right cozy sweater can be a closet lifesaver, and Amazon Essentials’ crewneck has officially entered the chat!

See it: Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Long-Sleeve Lightweight Crewneck Sweater for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Amazon Essentials here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us