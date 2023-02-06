This Ribbed Co-ord Set Is a Must for Your Most-Liked IG Photo Yet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to clothing, it can be easy to fall into a pattern of good enough, easy enough, cheap enough. If the fit and price are just “enough,” we buy the piece… and then later wonder why we feel like we have nothing to wear, even with a closet full of clothes. Let’s break that pattern!

Amazon is an excellent shopping destination for finding pieces that are trendy, confidence-inspiring, exciting and still affordable. Co-ord sets, for example, are extremely popular right now, and Amazon has plenty to choose from on Prime. Our favorite? This Qinsen set!

Get the Qinsen Seamless Workout 2-Piece Ribbed Set for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

This two-piece set features a long-sleeve crop top and high-rise leggings. But let’s get into the details of what makes each piece so great. First is that both are made of a ribbed, super stretchy material. The best of both comfy and cute! This material is also advertised as moisture-wicking and squat-proof. Wear it to the gym or for fun in the sun without fear of sweat marks or overexposure!

The top in this set has a round neckline plus removable padded cups. We love this for if you want to go bra-free, keeping things comfortable and leaving out any bulges from straps or bands underneath the fitted material. As for the leggings, they’re full length with a wide, mega-flattering waistband!

This co-ord set comes in 11 colors – plus two shades available as just the top: Olive Green and Rosy Pink. Find whichever hue speaks to you, or grab a couple and mix and match. Remember, you can always pair these pieces with other items in your wardrobe too.

Try the top with a pair of straight leg jeans or a fitted skirt and heels, or slip on just the leggings with an oversized tee or a comfy crew-neck pullover. Definitely wear them together too — and don’t forget to enlist a friend (or mirror) for snapping some seriously IG-worthy photos!

