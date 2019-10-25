This Food Scale Actually Displays Nutrition Facts and Counts Calories for You





Staying on top of a diet can be hard sometimes. In addition to constantly being tempted by foods that might not be the best for us, knowing exactly what we’re putting into our bodies at all times seems downright impossible. We can try to log and track everything that we consume in a day — but more often than not, we fall short.

So what are we to do when we’re stuck in this bind? We can turn to trusty gadgets that help us stay accountable and on top of our diets. One such gadget is this fancy food scale that actually displays the nutrition facts of whatever you’re weighing. It’s honestly amazing, and we’re so glad that a product like this exists on the market!

Get the Greater Goods Nourish Digital Kitchen Scale (originally $40) on sale for just $28, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2019, but are subject to change.

This food scale from Greater Goods can help you accurately keep track of everything that you’re eating with expert precision. It displays all of the nutritional information that you would see on a box or label right when you weigh your food. That includes the calories, total fat, protein, carbs and much more. It has any information that you’d want to know pop up at the drop of a hat, which is amazing!

So, how exactly does this thing work? Well, it has codes that are pre-programmed into the device that have the nutritional information of a wide variety of foods. You input the code of the food that you’re weighing, place your food in the center of the scale and then let the machine work its magic!

Shoppers love how much this scale has helped them stay on top of their health goals. One reviewer said that it’s a great way to “keep track of [their] macros on Keto,” and another said that “this is the best food scale” that they have ever owned. Another said that the “calorie counts for the items [they] usually eat are accurate,” and even said that they tested it out to make sure that the counts are correct. One reviewer even said that “if you are or want to be aware of the nutritional value of what you are eating, [then] this scale is the best product you will own.”

With so much praise about the Greater Goods food scale, it would be a disservice to not pick one up. It’s perfect for anyone that wants a little help with keeping on top of their healthy lifestyle!

