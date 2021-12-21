Our Favorite Amazon Home Decor Pieces to Change Up Your Space in 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

New year, new beginnings! We’re beyond ready for 2022, and we want to get started on the right foot — beginning with the places we live and work in.

The end of the year is a great time to do a master cleanse of your space and remove what no longer serves you to make room for new additions to your home. Here’s the thing: You don’t have to do a complete overhaul to make it feel fresh. A simple vase or an eye-catching rug can do the trick, so we found a variety of our favorite home decor pieces that may be just what you’re looking for. Read on for more!

This Beautiful Faux Plant

This fake olive plant looks surprisingly convincing and is such an easy way to add some greenery into your space — without the hassle of maintenance.

Get the Nearly Natural 82” Olive Artificial Silk Tree (originally $152) on sale for $102 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Faux-Fur Pillow Covers

These fuzzy pillow covers are the ultimate cozy addition for any couch or bed setup!

Get the NordECO HOME Luxury Soft Faux Fur Cushion Covers (originally $17) on sale for $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Plush Throw Blanket

Looking for a blanket to wrap yourself up in 24/7? Amazon has the best pick — and it’s way more affordable than similar options on the market.

Get the Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket (originally $47) on sale for $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Abstract Rug

We adore how this rug adds a pop of color to any room, and the circular shape is unique and chic!

Get the nuLOOM Waterfall Vintage Abstract Round Rug for prices starting at $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Sleek Marble Display Tray

You can use this tray as a jewelry or perfume display on your vanity or add it to any table in your home!

Get the PuTwo Decorative Tray for $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Luxe Velvet Chair

This chair is another excellent way to brighten up your living room or bedroom, and it also makes for a reliable makeup chair!

Get the Ball & Cast Accent Chair (originally $163) on sale for $135 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Vase Trio

These vases have a rustic feel and will look amazing together filled with different types of flowers in the spring!

