If you live in leggings, then listen up! We just found a top-rated pair of yoga pants on sale at Amazon for only $16! This Black Friday deal is dangerous — we’re tempted to buy the rest of our sizes in stock. But instead of keeping this secret to ourselves, we’re sharing the love. No gatekeeping here!

So, what’s so special about these leggings, you may ask? Well, for starters, they feel like a second skin! These buttery-soft yoga pants will keep you comfy from the gym to the grocery store — running on the treadmill and running errands! Plus, the high-waisted cut provides flattering tummy control without fitting too tight. One shopper even said these leggings are “BETTER than lulu.” Keep scrolling to shop these popular yoga pants, on sale for 46% off at Amazon!

Get the Colorful Koala Women's Buttery Soft High-Waisted Leggings for just $16 (originally $30) at Amazon!

The Colorful Koala Women’s Buttery Soft High-Waisted Leggings have earned over 49,000 reviews on Amazon! One customer’s feedback reflects the general consensus: “If you are looking for the perfect leggings, look no further. These are IT! I’ve tried many lulu dupes. They’re all great but these are BETTER than lulu. The fabric is stretchy but flattering. The quality alone makes me shocked at the low price. The fabric is SO BUTTERY SMOOTH but still thick enough that you can’t see through. My legs look absolutely seamless. Honestly, I wish I could gatekeep these. They are that good!”

Made from a Spandex blend, these stretchy leggings are ideal for exercise or everyday wear. They’re also moisture-wicking so you don’t have to worry about sweat stains. Available in 22 different shades, you can choose any color of the rainbow!

Not sold on these particular yoga pants? Well, check out these other options below — all on sale for Black Friday!

Other Black Friday Legging Deals We Love:

