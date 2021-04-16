You Don’t Need to Be an A-Lister to Have Custom-Made Clothes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always get so excited watching red carpets and researching which designers made which celebrities’ dresses and suits, but we have to admit, there’s always a little bit of envy there — especially when we hear that the pieces were custom-made and not “just” pulled straight off the runway.

We all know the struggle of shopping and trying to find a piece with the perfect fit, even if it’s just a simple T-shirt. How we wish we could have our clothing made specifically for us and our exact measurements and preferences! We just checked our schedule though, and it turns out we’re not getting photographed on a red carpet any time soon. But you know what? It doesn’t matter. As long as we have Amazon, we really have all we need!

Get the Made for You Custom T-Shirt (originally $25) for just $20 at Amazon!

You might think buying a custom top would cost bundles of cash, but this one costs no more than a nice tee you’d pull off the rack at the mall. It’s even on sale right now! This tee is a made-to-measure garment, created just for your body and your style, meaning you can choose from a variety of fits, fabrics, necklines, colors and more. There are both men’s and women’s styles available too!

Here’s how it works. First, click the “Make my T-shirt” button where you’d typically add something to your cart. A window will pop up, and you can start making your picks. What length do you like? Do you prefer slim fit or relaxed? How heavy should the fabric be? Crew neckline? V-neckline? Long sleeves or short? Do you want a classic color or a pop? With every option you pick, the virtual body double will show you how it will look. If you want it to show how the piece will look on your specific body though, click that “Get Measured” button up top to take photos of yourself on the Amazon app!

Get the Made for You Custom T-Shirt (originally $25) for just $20 at Amazon!

We know you’re waiting for a catch, but there truly isn’t one. This USA-made tee only takes about five days to manufacture, and it’s even available for fast, free shipping on Prime. And if for some reason you don’t love it, there are free returns with full refunds. Oh, and when you do start to wear it, you can wash it right in the machine. It really is that good in every way!

Get the Made for You Custom T-Shirt (originally $25) for just $20 at Amazon!

