Shop Our Favorite Take on a Summer Wrap Dress — On Amazon

When you picture a wrap dress, what do you see? Probably something with short sleeves, maybe even long sleeves, plus a long, flowy skirt and a surplice neckline. That’s how most of them look — and it’s a style we’ll always love. But it’s not necessarily the best style for a super, super hot summer like the one we’re having now all across the country.

Yes, we want a flattering wrap dress, but we want to lose the sleeves and the extra fabric covering our legs. We weren’t sure exactly what that was going to look like, but when we stumbled upon this summer dress while scrolling through Amazon, we knew it was just perfect!

Get the NOLLSOM Midi Tie-Waist Summer Dress for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This figure-hugging midi dress doesn’t have a surplice neckline, but it does have a surplice hem, switching things up! It also adds on overlapping fabric at the waist, creating that cinching wrap effect and even letting you customize the fit with the adjustable tie closure. This extra layer of fabric is only at the front of the waist too, so there isn’t extra weight or warmth in back!

This dress has a high halter neckline with skinny straps, and while it has that slimmer fit, it’s nice and stretchy, so it shouldn’t feel tight. It’s made with 5% elastane, while the other 95% is everyone’s favorite breathable, skin-friendly material. Cotton, of course!

This dress even comes in 16 different colorways, giving you a nice choice of solid shades or different hues of skinny stripes. We love how the stripes can help define and accentuate your figure, especially at the wrap area!

This dress is even so easy to style, letting you go layer-free but still make a statement. Slip on a pair of white sneakers and grab a crossbody bag or keep things even lighter with a pair of sandals and a wristlet. You can always add on a straw hat for shade (and style) or a flowy kimono-style cover-up for dinnertime!

