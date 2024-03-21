Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Loving the Amazon Big Spring Sale so far? You’re about to love it even more. While we’re definitely adding a lot of clothing to our cart, this is also an excellent time to spruce up our skincare routine. Or, in this case, supercharge it!

We were so excited to spot this NuDerma skincare system in this sale. It’s a number one bestseller with a huge fan base, so we didn’t necessarily expect to see a markdown. And yet, there it was! Ready to save $20?

Get the Pure Daily Care NuDerma Portable Handheld Skin Therapy Wand Machine (originally $90) on sale for just $70 at Amazon for a limited time! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

This is a complete skincare tool system designed to amplify cellular turnover by supercharging ATP. Okay, rewind — what’s ATP? It stands for adenosine triphosphate, and it’s the “universal currency for energy in all cells of the body. As we age, ATP production slows, leading to the outward signs of aging.” This device could help reverse this process, leading to firmer, younger skin. It could actually amplify ATP production by up to five times!

If you’re concerned with wrinkles, sagging skin, hair loss, age spots, etc., this painless device will likely be your new favorite thing. It’s designed to address all of the above, energizing and oxygenating skin. It’s basically a workout for your face to keep it youthful and healthy!

This device comes with four neon-powered tube attachments to target different areas. The spot tube is for targeting small, concentrated areas, such as a single dark spot. Pimples too! Shoppers say this tool is a “life-changer for cystic acne.”

For broader, flatter areas like your cheeks, forehead and jawline, you’ll want to use the mushroom tube. The comb tube is for your scalp, helping to stimulate your skin and energize hair follicles. Last is the tongue tube, and no, it’s not for your tongue. It has a contoured tip to address the under-eye area and nasolabial folds!

It’s recommended that you use this machine about twice per week — and for only two minutes per session. Quick and easy! Apply a water-based serum before to avoid dryness and irritation, if those are concerns. Touch the tip of the tube to your skin and move it around in small circles. That’s it!

Still looking for something else? Shop more from Pure Daily Care here and explore more high-frequency salon and spa machines here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!