When it comes to effortlessness, Katie Holmes is simply an icon. Her outfits are effortlessly chic, her beauty is effortlessly stunning and her hair is effortlessly perfect — seemingly 24/7.

While she’s obviously naturally gorgeous, there are some products that really help the actress’ look come together — and some of those products might just be affordable finds on Amazon. This hair mist is even on sale specifically for Prime Day, so there’s no time to waste!

Get the Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray (originally $29) for just $20 at Amazon for Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Who What Wear spoke to members of Holmes’ longtime glam team in 2020, hairstylist DJ Quintero and makeup artist Genevieve Herr. Luckily, Quintero was not shy about revealing how to get Holmes-like hair! “Katie is very low-maintenance about her hair in the best way possible.,” he revealed. “The goal is for her hair to look and feel touchable,” he also noted, “like you could run your hand through it.”

Quintero even divulged the products he uses on the star’s hair, noting that one of the secrets is to enhance her natural texture. “This shine spray is perfect for adding a lived-in feel to the hair,” he said about this mist. “’Tomorrow’s hair today,’ if you will. And it’s light, so you can keep layering as you go.”

This super lightweight mist is for all hair types, from straight, to curly, to textured, to bleached, etc. It can be used as a heat protectant before blow drying your hair, as well as a tool to help control frizz and flyaways. You can even go over it with a flat iron to “melt” the product into your hair!

Our favorite part, however, is the glossy shine it delivers. Its hero ingredient, the Mediterranean mullein flower, is actually included to turn the sun’s UV rays into full-spectrum light — AKA total, shining radiance for your hair. It’s basically a solar-powered hair product!

This mist is non-greasy and non-oily, and it’s free of gluten, paraben and sulfates. It’s vegan and cruelty-free as well! Plus, it has a heavenly vanilla coconut fragrance that will remind you of beachy vacations! Yum.

